 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Shane Watson Says 'Blame Me' For Loss

Updated: 11 April 2017 00:05 IST

Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in Indore on Monday evening.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain Shane Watson Says 'Blame Me' For Loss
Shane Watson didn't trouble the scorers much against Kings XI Punjab © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Shane Watson took the blame for his team's loss against Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets in Indore on Monday evening. The stand-in skipper blamed himself for the humiliating defeat in the Indian Premier League at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. "I didn't start well with the bat and I'm certainly to blame, getting out in the first over," Watson said after Punjab overhauled the 149-run target in just 14.3 overs with eight wickets in hand. Opening the innings, Watson was dismissed in the first over by Axar Patel. In fact, RCB were 22-3 in five overs but a superb 46-ball 89-run unbeaten innings by AB de Villiers took Bangalore to 148-4.

"A few more than 170-180 would have been nice," Watson said.

KXIP batsmen then took RCB bowlers to the cleaners with Hashim Amla (58) and Glenn Maxwell (43) sharing a 72-run innings in 38 balls to take them home.

"We didn't even execute nicely with the ball. There was a little bit more dew than I thought there would be and it was skidding along more in the second innings," Watson said.

Punjab skipper Maxwell credited the bowlers for setting up the win for them.

"Feeling good. It's been a great start for us. The bowlers set it up for us. To keep it to 23 in the powerplay was a great effort," he said.

"Our bowlers seemed to get something out of this wicket when there was something there. The boys have been adaptable, I can't ask for more than that."

This was Punjab's second win in the season. They had beaten Rising Pune Supergiant by six wickets in their first match.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Shane Watson Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore lost by eight wickets on Monday
  • Shane Watson is leading RCB in place of injured Virat Kohli
  • This is the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League
Related Articles
Highlights, KXIP vs RCB: Amla, Maxwell Steer Punjab To 8-Wicket Win vs Bangalore
Highlights, KXIP vs RCB: Amla, Maxwell Steer Punjab To 8-Wicket Win vs Bangalore
IPL 2017: Will Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Play vs KXIP? Watch Shane Watson's Response
IPL 2017: Will Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers Play vs KXIP? Watch Shane Watson's Response
IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
IPL 2017, KXIP vs RCB: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.