 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin's Tweet On Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant Final Backfires

Updated: 22 May 2017 11:44 IST

Unlike most cricketers, the Tamil Nadu bowler does not shy away from voicing his opinion on critical matters on social media. The 30-year-old's wit and sarcasm was on fully display yet again, as Pune succumbed to a one-run loss against Mumbai in the IPL 2017 final.

Ravichandran Ashwin's Tweet On Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant Final Backfires
Ravichandran Ashwin missed IPL 2017 due to recurrence of sports hernia. © Facebook

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin missed the 10th Indian Premier League due to recurrence of sports hernia. Ashwin, who plays for Rising Pune Supergiant in the cash-rich league, was India's star performer in the grueling home season. Ashwin loves engaging on Twitter and often gives as good as he gets. Unlike most cricketers, the Tamil Nadu bowler does not shy away from voicing his opinion on critical matters on social media. The 30-year-old's wit and sarcasm was on fully display yet again, as Pune and Mumbai fought it out in the IPL 2017 final.

"This final looks like a match between Pune and scars inflicted by Pune," tweeted Ashwin as Pune dominated the first half of the Sunday final. At the half-way mark, it appeared as though Pune had one hand on trophy.

However, Ashwin's team went on to make a mess of the modest run-chase in Hyderabad. Ashwin, who is known to be a gentleman cricketer, was quick to praise Mumbai pacer Mitchell Johnson for his splendid last over under pressure.

Ashwin also applauded Pune's skipper, who top scored with a high-quality fifty.

The all-rounder featured in all the 13 home Test matches during the home season, bowling close to 750 overs.

Ashwin took an astounding 81 wickets during the season, highest by any Indian bowler, and also contributed handsomely in bulk of India's 10 Test victories.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Ravichandran Ashwin Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Ashwin did not play in the 10th edition of IPL
  • Ashwin had a recurrence of sports hernia
  • Ashwin is one of the most successful spinners in the IPL
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Sign Ben Hilfenhaus To Replace JP Duminy
IPL 2017: Delhi Daredevils Sign Ben Hilfenhaus To Replace JP Duminy
IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Steve Smith's Superb Knock Wins Ravichandran Ashwin's Approval
IPL 2017, RPS vs MI: Steve Smith's Superb Knock Wins Ravichandran Ashwin's Approval
IPL 2017, RPS vs MI Preview: Litmus Test For Steve Smith
IPL 2017, RPS vs MI Preview: Litmus Test For Steve Smith
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 123
2 South Africa 117
3 Australia 100
4 England 99
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 18 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.