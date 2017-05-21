Jonty Rhodes Receives Special Gift Ahead Of RPS vs MI IPL 2017 Final

Mumbai Indians' fielding coach Jonty Rhodes was blessed with a baby boy just before the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday. Rhodes uploaded a photo of his wife holding their baby boy Nathan John in her arms. The image was captioned: "The prize before the prize @mipaltan? Nathan John "plunged" into the world at 6:20pm on IPL final #poolbirth #earthmother #incredibleindia."

Rhodes' daughter India is also a big fan of team India captain Virat Kohli. Rhodes had earlier tweeted a picture of his daughter with Kohli's poster in the background and said, "It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan - not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan."

The star India batsman didn't take too long to reply to the post and said,"@JontyRhodes8 #IndiaRhodes Cuteness overload! Wonder what she's carrying in that little bag?@pumacricket".

On April 24, Rhodes had uploaded a photo on Twitter of him and daughter India with the caption: "Happy Birthday baby India; 2 today #landofyourbirth". Rhodes, who is the fielding coach of Mumbai Indians, has improved the fitness of the players in the field. Rhodes' daughter who was born in April 24 2015 was named 'India' because the couple said that they admired the rich culture and geographical diversity of the country.

Sunday's match is crucial for Mumbai Indians as they face Rising Pune Supergiant in the much-awaited IPL final. Having lost to Pune in all three games previously this season, Mumbai will look to reverse the win-loss ratio. Should Mumbai Indians win, they will become the first team to lift the trophy for a record third time.