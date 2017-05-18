IPL 2017: Jonty Rhodes' Daughter 'India' Is A Die-Hard Fan Of Virat Kohli

Most cricket buffs are Virat Kohli fans but the Indian skipper found another one in former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes' little daughter, India Rhodes. Jonty, who is the fielding coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI), is in India for the tournament. MI topped the league stages in the tournament but lost to Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1. If they fail to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Friday, they will be out of the tournament.

Rhodes, tweeted a picture of his daughter with Kohli's poster in the background and said, "It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan."

It would seem that @imVkohli has another fan- not that we blame India Rhodes @pumacricket @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/V7j3em2zSP — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) May 17, 2017

The star India batsman didn't take too long to reply to the post and said,"@JontyRhodes8 #IndiaRhodes Cuteness overload! Wonder what she's carrying in that little bag?@pumacricket".

Though, Rhodes has not replied to this as yet but it will be interesting to see the conversation move forward.

Kohli didn't have a great run in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ending their campaign at the bottom of the table with only seven points from 14 games.

Kohli, who missed out on the initial portion of the tournament with a shoulder injury, failed to replicate his form from last season. The 28-year-old, who notched up eleven 50-plus scores in the ninth edition, could only manage four fifties in the ongoing one.

The Indian captain bowed out of the tournament with a fine knock against Delhi Daredevils, which was him score three boundaries and as many sixes.