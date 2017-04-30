IPL Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders

The big job in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 is to beat either Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) or Mumbai Indians (MI). Preferably both. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), fresh from their second 200-plus total of IPL 10 which they scored against Kings XI Punjab on Friday, would be really upbeat and keen on taking KKR. Gautam Gambhir's team, on the other hand, seem to have found the kind of form that creates champions. KKR were unstoppable against Delhi Daredevils, with Gambhir now finding big runs from himself, Robin Uthappa and even Sunil Narine, with Manish Pandey promising more. Their bowling is formidable, with Nathan Coulter-Nile and Umesh Yadav in the fast bowling forefront and young chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav finding form.
SRH, however, have in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the rightful owner of the Purple Cap. He, along with young leg-spinner Rashid Khan, have been quite the test for most batting line-ups and the Hyderabad coaches would be hoping for a repeat. (Live Scorecard)
When and Where to Watch Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders
(SRH) Vs (KKR) is scheduled for an 8pm IST (3.30pm BST) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
IPL Live Score: SRH vs KKR
Two teams in the top half of the points table will be clashing in Match 37 of the Indian T20 League 2017. Kolkata have shown ruthless form of late and are right on top of the tree. Their batting and bowling have clicked perfectly as a unit and at the moment, they are looking invincible. If at all we have to point out one area of improvement, it has to be their fielding which has been pretty substandard in past few games. Hyderabad on the other hand return to home where they have won all their games this season. They will be full of confidence after outclassing Punjab in an away game and would look to stop Kolkata's winning juggernaut. The hosts, however, have to show improvement in their bowling which has not performed to its potential. Barring Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan, the rest has been inconsistent and leaking runs. On the batting front, the middle order looks a bit thin but the top half has shown tremendous form to cover that. It's going to be the battle between Kolkata's in-form batsmen and Hyderabad's quality bowlers. Promises to be a mouthwatering clash.