IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Gautam Gambhir would be looking forward to defeating his home team when he leads Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out against Delhi Daredevils (DD) for the second time in IPL 10. The Kolkata outfit had won the previous match by four wickets and would be firm favourites to win again at their home turf of Eden Gardens. KKR have been in sensational form, with a massive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore being followed up with an equally impressive victory over Rising Pune Supergiant. KKR have 12 points from eight matches at a commanding net run rate of plus-1.153 while Mumbai Indians, the other form team, have plus-0.514. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

(KKR) Vs (DD) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.