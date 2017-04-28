 
IPL Live Score: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

Updated: 28 April 2017 15:31 IST

IPL Live cricket score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 32nd T20 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Friday.

IPL Live cricket score - KKR vs DD: KKR have 12 points from eight matches. © AFP

Gautam Gambhir would be looking forward to defeating his home team when he leads Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out against Delhi Daredevils (DD) for the second time in IPL 10. The Kolkata outfit had won the previous match by four wickets and would be firm favourites to win again at their home turf of Eden Gardens. KKR have been in sensational form, with a massive win over Royal Challengers Bangalore being followed up with an equally impressive victory over Rising Pune Supergiant. KKR have 12 points from eight matches at a commanding net run rate of plus-1.153 while Mumbai Indians, the other form team, have plus-0.514. (Live Scorecard)

When and Where to watch: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Daredevils (DD)

(KKR) Vs (DD) is scheduled for a 4 pm IST start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

IPL Live Score: KKR vs DD

  • 1st Innings
13.1
4

Umesh Yadav to Shreyas Iyer

FOUR.

!

Umesh Yadav is back into the attack!

!

Time out taken!

12.6
1

Colin de Grandhomme to Shreyas Iyer

Back of a length delivery outside off, placed to the right of the bowler. De Grandhomme has a no look throw at the bowler's end but misses. A single is taken.

12.5
2

Colin de Grandhomme to Shreyas Iyer

Length delivery outside off, pushed to covers for a single. The fielder there has a shy at the bowler's end and the ball ricochets off de Grandhomme's boot towards mid-wicket region and an extra run is taken.

12.4
6

Colin de Grandhomme to Shreyas Iyer

SIX! Stand and deliver! Length delivery, angling in, Iyer goes back and punches it uppishly with the angle. Times it so well that the ball sails over the deep mid-wicket fielder for a maximum.

12.3
1

Colin de Grandhomme to Sanju Samson

Slower one, keeps a touch low, worked to short fine leg for a single.

!

50-run stand between Samson and Iyer!

12.2
1

Colin de Grandhomme to Shreyas Iyer

Fuller, angling into the pads, clipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.

12.1
4

Colin de Grandhomme to Shreyas Iyer

FOUR! Iyer says thank you! Back of a length delivery, angling down leg, Iyer stays tall and pulls it past short fine leg for a boundary. Easy pickings these!

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Eden Gardens Indian Premier League 2017 Live Score Live Cricket Score Gautam Gambhir Zaheer Khan Live Blogs
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
