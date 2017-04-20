 
IPL Live Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Updated: 20 April 2017 17:47 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP Vs MI: IPL live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the 22nd T20 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Thursday.

IPL live score: Kings XI Punjab will take on Mumbai Indians on Thursday. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) have a lot of catching up to do in the Indian Premier League Season 10. With three losses against two wins, they are not the worst placed on the points table, but they would certainly love to be at a better place. But with the Mumbai Indians in really rampant mode, it may not be an easy job for them. The KXIP captain Glenn Maxwell has been in fine form, though he failed in the last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a match that Manan Vohra almost won for his side. The KXIP bowling is also not in great shape, so overall, they need a lot of work if they are to advance.

On the flip side, Rohit Sharma is still in the playing XI only by the merit of being MI skipper. His return from injury has not been auspicious. MI are largely dependent on Nitish Rana, Kieron Pollard and the lower middle-order of Krunal and Hardik Pandya to get them the wins. Their bowling has been led by Krunal and the likes of Harbhajan Singh. But they are steady rather than incisive. That said, nothing is too much to expect in a Twenty20 match, so KXIP have to believe in themselves and work onwards. This match might turn out to be an exciting encounter for both the teams.

When and Where to watch: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

(KXIP) Vs (MI) is scheduled for a 8 pm IST (2.30 pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.

A struggling Punjab side will host a strong Mumbai team in Match 22 of the Indian T20 League 2017 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Both teams could not have come into this fixture with more contrasting backdrops. While the home side seems to have lost its steam after winning a couple of games at the start, Mumbai are gathering it just at the right time, winning four games in a row. The visitors are starting to click as a unit and we all know how unstoppable they become once that happens. Rohit Sharma is back amongst the runs which should really make the Mumbai skipper feel good. He will hope that his team continues the good work and cements their place at the top. The hosts, on the other hand, have plenty to ponder. Yes, they lost a close game against Hyderabad but it was only due to the heroics of Manan Vohra. The bowling has been disciplined for the most parts before losing the plot often towards the end. The biggest area of concern for them will be the form of their senior players - the overseas batsmen. Hashim Amla, David Miller and skipper Glenn Maxwell himself have shown glimpses of form but that's about it. It might lead to a rejig in the batting order and the Punjab fans will hope that their lions roar in time before it gets too late for them.

