IPL Live Cricket Score, DD vs MI: Delhi Eye More Points When They Meet Table-Toppers Mumbai

Having found their momentum in the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Daredevils (DD) will be aiming for their third win a row when they face table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday. Delhi's had two successful chases and are hungry to remain in the hunt for an IPL Play-off berth. Rishabh Pant (97 off 43) and Sanju Samson's (61 off 31) batting against Gujarat Lions on Thursday suddenly made Delhi look like a different side. Their performance, where their 143-run second-wicket partnership set up Delhi's win, drew praise from all quarters. Sachin Tendulkar even went on to say Pant's knock was one of the best he'd seen in the 10 editions of the tournament. (Live Scorecard)

Catch all the live action of the match between DD and MI straight from Delhi

DD proved they had the hunger to succeed when they chased down targets of 209 and 186 in their last two matches at the Kotla but they have to be wary of Mumbai's challenge. To be able to be in the running for a Play-off berth, they have to win all their remaining matches. Mumbai have already sealed their Play-off berth and are now focused to staying the best in the league. With eight wins from 10 games, they've had the best performance so far and against Delhi, they want to keep that momentum. Captain Rohit Sharma has been in good form hitting his second fifty-plus score against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match. Pacer Mitchell McClenaghan is the team's leading wicket-taker with 15 so far while Harbhajan Singh has been their most frugal bowler with the economy rate of 5.86. (Live Scorecard)