IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For SRH vs KXIP Clash

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are in a similar situation. After having begun with two wins apiece, they were looking like runaway leaders at the end of the first round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 10 matches. But then the wheels came off for both and now both have two wins and an equal number of losses. However, their position still is not as bad as that of the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, but both David Warner and Glenn Maxwell would be keen that it does not get to that stage.

Top 5 picks for the SRH vs KXIP game:

David Warner: The SRH captain is a front-runner and he is the one who would be setting the pace for his side. However, while his form is good, he cannot win it all under just his own steam. He needs some sorely-missing support.

Moises Henriques: The other Australian who has been influential in SRH's fortunes, Henriques has been the quiet, low-profile sorts who can contribute big time. But as with Warner, needs support.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan leg-spinner has become an integral and vital part of the SRH bowling attack. With 7 wickets from 4 matches, the 18-year-old is definitely here to stay.

Glenn Maxwell: KXIP's new captain has brought new life to the side that had finished rock bottom in the last two editions of the tournament. He has been phenomenal with his strokeplay and his captaincy is also rather novel.

Hashim Amla: The South African is the epitome of calmness, which is as needed as Maxwell's frenetic style. He can be the backbone of the KXIP batting and has been in decent form in this tournament so far.