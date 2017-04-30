 
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For SRH vs KKR Clash

Updated: 30 April 2017 12:24 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to use home advantage to get vital points from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Hyderabad will take on Kolkata on Sunday © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are beginning to look good again, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) look like one of the two unstoppable teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10. The Hyderabad outfit is returning from a superb win over Kings XI Punjab while KKR had a regular day in office, going past Delhi Daredevils easily. This will be quite the match to watch.

Top 5 picks for SRH vs KKR match

David Warner: The SRH captain always leads from the front, and this game won't be any different. He has been their mainstay in the batting, though he has had some crucial support from others too, like Shikhar Dhawan. But he will be largely instrumental in their success.

Kane Williamson: SRH seem to have reached optimum in their combination, with the New Zealand captain adding meat and quality to the batting. He also contributes some very astute tips in the field and is overall a big asset for his side.

Bhuvaneshwar Kumar: The Purple Cap wearing medium-pacer sent down a crucial over in the match against Kings XI Punjab which ensured a win for his side. He has consistently picked up wickets and is a reason why SRH are still in the fight.

Gautam Gambhir: The KKR captain has been at the business end of his team's campaign so far and he needs to stay there. His batting has been quite the cornerstone of the Kolkata's team's wins and that needs to be continued.

Robin Uthappa: The batsman has finally found his groove and with telling effect, He has been instrumental in KKR running down big targets with no trouble, so his contribution in KKR being in the top two of the table, and later on too, will be vital.

Highlights
  • Hyderabad will take on Kolkata on Sunday
  • Hyderabad are placed 3rd in the points table
  • KKR sit atop the table with 14 points
