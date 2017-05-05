 
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For RCB Vs KXIP Contest

Updated: 05 May 2017 13:53 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kings XI Punjab, who are still in the race.

Royal Challengers are languishing at the bottom of the points table © BCCI

Any match against Royal Challengers Bangalore is a banana skin none of the other teams want to slip on, with the knockout stage within arm's length. Kings XI Punjab would be extra careful when the sides meet.

Top 5 picks for RCB vs KXIP match

AB de Villiers: The South African, like the rest of RCB, would be playing for pride, but he would like to sign off from Season 10 with something in front of his name. That makes him that much more dangerous.

Virat Kohli: Same thing applies to the RCB skipper. He too would be keen to rattle up a score and leave some sort of mark on what essentially has been a disaster for his side.

Glenn Maxwell: The Kings XI Punjab skipper still has a job at hand, with the side still in with a shout for a Play-off spot. He will be hoping to get two crucial points off RCB, so he needs to lead from the front.

Hashim Amla: The other South African big gun in the mix, Amla has been in great form and is a massive influence when it comes to calming the KXIP players. His contribution will be crucial.

Sandeep Sharma: The Punjab medium-pacer finally showed his talent in the match with Delhi Daredevils, as his four wickets went a long way in scripting a 10-wicket win. Sharma will have to repeat his IPL 9 feats to get his side across the line.

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Kings XI Punjab Virat Kohli Glenn James Maxwell Hashim Mahomed Amla Abraham Benjamin de Villiers M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • RCB will take on KXIP on Friday
  • RCB are languishing at the bottom of the table
  • KXIP face a must-win situation
