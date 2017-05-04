 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, RCB Vs KXIP: Revived Punjab Take On Down And Out Bangalore

Updated: 04 May 2017 17:19 IST

Kings XI Punjab would be hoping they do not trip over the frustrated Royal Challengers Bangalore lot.

IPL 2017, Preview, RCB Vs KXIP: Revived Punjab Take On Down And Out Bangalore
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab had defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous meeting this season. © BCCI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) would be hoping that their Bengaluru trip does not end up with them again going lower down the order. The team has recovered from a pretty delicate situation to give itself an outside chance of making it to the IPL 2017 knockout stages and they would be very keen to make sure that they don't trip over the down and out Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have little to play for barring pride. However, they could still be party poopers for some teams. With 8 points from 9 games, KXIP are placed fifth while RCB after 8 defeats from 11 games are at the bottom of the heap. For KXIP, a win will keep them in contention with another four matches after Friday's encounter.

KXIP won in a canter crushing Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets in their previous game.

For the Glenn Maxwell-led side, Hashim Amla with 315 runs, including a century has been in good form. Martin Guptill also looked in ominous touch during his 27-ball half-century.

While KXIP batting needs to fire in unison, they will be hoping that pacers Sandeep Sharma and Varun Aaron do a repeat act of their performance against the Daredevils.

They would also pin hopes on left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who has taken 10 wickets from nine matches.

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab: Glenn Maxwell (capt), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Darren Sammy, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Nikhil Naik, Ishant Sharma, Armaan Jaffer, Martin Guptill, Eoin Morgan, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Arman Jaffer, Anureet Singh, Mohit Sharma, KC Cariappa, Pradeep Sahu, Swapnil Singh, T Natrajan, Matt Henry, Varun Aaron, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Tewatia.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Vishnu Vinod, Sreenath Arvind, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel Badree, Iqbal Abdulla, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Aniket Chaudhary, Praveen Dubey, Billy Stanlake.

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore Glenn Turner Glenn James Maxwell Virat Kohli Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Punjab take on Bangalore on Friday
  • Punjab beat Bangalore in their previous meeting this season
  • Punjab are 5th while Bangalore are bottom of the table
Related Articles
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Edges Ball to Keeper, Walks Off Without Waiting For Umpire's Decision
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Edges Ball to Keeper, Walks Off Without Waiting For Umpire's Decision
Indian Premier League 2017, Player Watch: Who is Rahul Tripathi?
Indian Premier League 2017, Player Watch: Who is Rahul Tripathi?
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs GL Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For DD Vs GL Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.