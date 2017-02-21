 
Tymal Mills' Rs 12 Crore Valuation A Slap on Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen

Updated: 21 February 2017 13:21 IST

Kevin Pietersen himself cried off the IPL 2017, stating shortly after the Big Bash League in Australia that he had been away from home for too long and would like to spend more time there.

Kevin Pietersen is a regular feature at all the premier T20 events around the world. © IPL

Kevin Pietersen made no bones to hide the irony of the situation with left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills emerging as the most expensive English player from the IPL 2017 Auction. The former England batsman, himself a regular feature at all the premier T20 competitions around the world, tweeted that Mills' being bought for a whopping Rs. 12 crore at the auction on Monday was 'another slap on the face of Test cricket'. Mills went to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his inaugural season of the Indian Premier League.

"Another SLAP in Test crickets face! A T20 specialist becomes one of the current England team's richest players!" Pietersen tweeted, in an evident reference to Mills.

However, he was quick to defend himself against any suggestions that he was against T20 cricket and he was just saying that Test cricket was on a downswing.

He however also defended Mills, stating that he was a wonderful T20 player who should have played for England four years ago.

Pietersen himself cried off the IPL 2017, stating shortly after the Big Bash League in Australia that he had been away from home for too long and would like to spend more time there. His absence came as a major shock, although given the format of team choices, it could be said he had made a smart move.

Topics : England Kevin Pietersen Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
Highlights
  • Tymal Mills is a T20 specialist
  • Tymal Mills was bought for Rs 12 crore by Bangalore
  • Tymal Mills is a left-arm pacer
Poll of the day

