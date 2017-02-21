Tymal Mills' Rs 12 Crore Valuation A Slap on Test Cricket: Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen is a regular feature at all the premier T20 events around the world.

Kevin Pietersen is a regular feature at all the premier T20 events around the world. © IPL

Kevin Pietersen made no bones to hide the irony of the situation with left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills emerging as the most expensive English player from the IPL 2017 Auction. The former England batsman, himself a regular feature at all the premier T20 competitions around the world, tweeted that Mills' being bought for a whopping Rs. 12 crore at the auction on Monday was 'another slap on the face of Test cricket'. Mills went to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in his inaugural season of the Indian Premier League.

"Another SLAP in Test crickets face! A T20 specialist becomes one of the current England team's richest players!" Pietersen tweeted, in an evident reference to Mills.

Another SLAP in Test crickets face yesterday! A T20 specialist becomes one of the current England team's richest players! — KP (@KP24) February 21, 2017

However, he was quick to defend himself against any suggestions that he was against T20 cricket and he was just saying that Test cricket was on a downswing.

I don't blame him at all! I ?how T20 is growing the game! I'm just saying that Tests are falling way behind atm! ICC needs to act & quick! https://t.co/i54RepJSAQ — KP (@KP24) February 21, 2017

He however also defended Mills, stating that he was a wonderful T20 player who should have played for England four years ago.

It's not crazy! Mills is a wonderful bowler in T20! He deserves it! Should have been playing for Eng 4yrs ago! https://t.co/ItTTESZpMP — KP (@KP24) February 21, 2017

Pietersen himself cried off the IPL 2017, stating shortly after the Big Bash League in Australia that he had been away from home for too long and would like to spend more time there. His absence came as a major shock, although given the format of team choices, it could be said he had made a smart move.