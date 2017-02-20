 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Auction 2017: Mohammed Siraj's Journey From Rs. 500 to Rs. 2.6 Crore

Updated: 20 February 2017 23:12 IST

Mohammed Siraj has landed a Rs 2.6 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad, thanks to a brilliant first class season that saw him get India A and Rest of India call-ups

IPL Auction 2017: Mohammed Siraj's Journey From Rs. 500 to Rs. 2.6 Crore
Mohammed Siraj displayed a rich vein of form in the first class season. © PTI

Mohammed Siraj has emerged as one of the most exciting players in the Indian domestic cricket circuit, having recently made his mark with a brilliant first class season. His excellent run of form saw him earn call-ups to the India A and Rest of India sides. On Monday, Siraj landed a whopping Rs. 2.6 crore deal with Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2017 player auction in Bengaluru. Having come from a humble economic background, the right-arm speedster aims to buy a house in a good Hyderabad locality for his parents Mohammed Ghaus and Shabana Begum.

"Today, I remember my first income playing cricket. It was a club match and my maternal uncle was the captain of the team. I got 9 wickets for 20 odd runs in that 25 over game. My uncle was so happy he gave me Rs 500 as a prize. It was a great feeling. But today when the bid was raised to Rs 2.6 crore, I just went numb," Siraj told PTI during an interaction from Hyderabad.

Coming from a lower middle class family, it is but obvious that he is indebted to his parents for their sacrifices in making him a professional cricketer.

"Mere walid saab ne bohot mehnat ki hain (My father has slogged a lot). He drove auto all these years but never let financial pressure of the family affect me or my elder brother. A bowling spikes costs a lot and he would just get the best for me. I want to buy a house for them now in a good locality," an emotional Siraj said.

"My parents have seen hard days. Today my elder brother is a software engineer in a reputed IT firm. I didn't have interest in studies and my mother would bash me up giving my elder brother's example. But today she's on top of the world," said Siraj.

For him, the progress was a gradual one.

"Since I started from tennis ball cricket, I am self taught. I had pace but tennis ball cricket teaches you to bowl in blockholes. Then I played Hyderabad U22, Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare and then Ranji Trophy followed by India A. I have taken one step at a time. Next is IPL followed by senior national team," said Siraj.

Sharing the dressing room with VVS Laxman as mentor and captained by David Warner is a big plus.

"As a youngster, I would like to learn everything I can. Laxman sir is there and I would get a chance to interact with a player of David Warner's stature," concluded Siraj excusing himself to speak to media who had made a beeline for his interview.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket Sunrisers Hyderabad Mohammed Siraj Indian Premier League 2017
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Mohammed Siraj was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 2.6 crore
  • Siraj comes from a lower middle class family
  • Siraj now plans to buy a house for his parents in Hyderabad
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.