 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Auction 2017: Ben Stokes Sets The Pace, Goes To Rising Pune Supergiants For Rs 14.5 Crore

Updated: 20 February 2017 10:24 IST

Ben Stokes, 25, was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. He is an integral part of the English Test and limited-overs teams.

IPL Auction 2017: Ben Stokes Sets The Pace, Goes To Rising Pune Supergiants For Rs 14.5 Crore
Ben Stokes has played 32 Tests for England, plus 50 ODIs and 21 T20Is. © BCCI

Aggressive England all-rounder Ben Stokes set the bar in the IPL 2017 Auction as he was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) for Rs. 14.5 crore after some intense bidding. Beginning at the base price of Rs. 2 crore, Stokes, who has never played the Indian Premier League, was much sought after as Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils went after him hammer and tongs till Rs. 10.5 crore, when Mumbai pulled out. It was then that the Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad went into action.

However, RPS were not to be denied as they stuck to their guns and finally got the Englishman for what they'd think was a bargain price.

Stokes, 25, was born in Christchurch, New Zealand. He is an integral part of the English Test and limited-overs teams.

An aggressive, in-your-face cricketer, Stokes had impressed with his performance with bat and ball during the series with India and though his side lost all the series, the Englishman made a case for himself in that period and was one of the hottest properties for the IPL 2017 auction.

Stokes has played 32 Tests for England, plus 50 One-day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals. It can be safely assumed that Stokes' career T20I strike rate of over 136 and his lightning presence in the field have added to his stock.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiants England Benjamin Andrew Stokes Cricket Indian Premier League 2017
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Several franchises wanted to get their hands on Ben Stokes
  • Ben Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiants for Rs 14.5 Crore
  • Ben Stokes is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in world cricket
Related Articles
IPL 2017 Auction: Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan Top Focus; Eyes On England And Afghan Players Too
IPL 2017 Auction: Ishant Sharma, Irfan Pathan Top Focus; Eyes On England And Afghan Players Too
England Test Captain Joe Root Happy to Rely on Old Friend Ben Stokes
England Test Captain Joe Root Happy to Rely on Old Friend Ben Stokes
IPL 2017 Auction: 5 Players To Watch Out For
IPL 2017 Auction: 5 Players To Watch Out For
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 14 February 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.