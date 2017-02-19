MS Dhoni Steps Down As Rising Supergiants Skipper Ahead of IPL 2017: Reports

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rising Pune Supergiants, reports in Indian media say. Australia captain Steve Smith is expected to be named Dhoni's replacement for the 10th season of IPL, starting on April 5. There were conflicting reports in the media with some going to the extent of saying that Dhoni had been sacked as skipper of the team. The Pune franchise are yet to give a confirmation but the news will come as a shock to many, one day ahead of the IPL 2017 player auction in Bengaluru.

Dhoni had resigned from the captaincy of the Indian ODI and T20I teams in January with Test captain Virat Kohli taking over.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been the skipper of an IPL team in all past nine seasons. He first led Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and then took charge of Pune Supergiants in 2016 after the Chennai franchise was suspended.

Supergiants had a torrid IPL 9, finishing seventh in their debut season. The team managed to win just five of their 14 matches last year with Dhoni himself failing to make a big impact with the bat.

The former India skipper scored 284 runs in 14 matches -- his lowest in an IPL season -- with just one half-century to his name. He had five not outs in the tournament last year that helped bump his average to 40.57.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, Chennai Super Kings had won the IPL title in 2010 and 2011, and also the Champions League T20 crown in 2010 and 2014. In addition, Dhoni is one of only three captains to win the IPL twice with Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) being the other two.