IPL 2017: Why Virat Kohli Was Livid After Being Dismissed For a First-Ball Duck

The Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday at the Eden Gardens. RCB were all out for 49, the lowest ever total recorded in IPL, and lost the match by a comprehensive 82-run margin while chasing 132. Kolkata bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile, who was man of the match for his 3-21, had RCB skipper Virat Kohli caught by Manish Pandey in the very first over to trigger the rout of last year's runners-up. Kohli was furious after being dismissed and suggested to the umpire that there was some movement behind the sight screen that had distracted him.

On his way to the dugout, the 28-year-old smashed his bat onto his pads and appeared extremely unhappy. That wasn't the end of it. Kohli then called the fourth umpire in the dugout, pointed towards the sight screen and informed him about the problem. Soon, Kohli left the dugout, probably to move away from the cameras.

"The sight-screen is very small here, one guy got up as the bowler was loading up, that distracted me. Still it wasn't a big deal. That was just one down. Nine guys could have done the job," Kohli said when asked about his dismissal after the match.

The RCB captain, however, wasn't pleased with his side's performance against Kolkata and minced no words during the post-match interview.

"This our worst batting performance, if not the worst of all time in IPL. It really hurts. I thought we could capitalize and chase the score down. I can't really say anything now, because it was that bad. As professional cricketers, we are expected to do much better. Our performance was unacceptable. Disgraceful batting, reckless from us, one of the worst collapses ever," a visibly upset and emotional Kohli said after the match.

