IPL 2017, Today's Match, RCB Vs KXIP: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

RCB will take on KXIP on Friday © BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have nothing barring pride to play for when they meet Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). However, the Punjab team would be desperate to get some points and clamber into the top half of the table after today's match.

When will RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The RCB vs KXIP match will be played on May 5.

Where will RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RCB vs KXIP match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

How do I watch the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match live?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match online?

The RCB vs KXIP IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com