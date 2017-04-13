IPL 2017: Steve Smith Not Bothered About MS Dhoni's Form

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith is not too worried about his predecessor and team wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's form with the bat. Smith on Thursday backed Dhoni, who has struggled with the bat in the last three games, and said that he was not bothered about the form of the former India captain. "I am not bothered about his (Dhoni's) form. He is a class player, and we have just played three games, so he will be fine (with the bat) in the tournament," Smith told reporters ahead of his side's IPL match against Gujarat Lions in Rajkot on Friday.

Smith said the last match against Delhi Daredevils was a disappointing one for him and his team as he could not play the game because of stomach upset.

"It was a disappointing game for me and my team as I was not well while the team lost the game. Sometimes you get sick but now I have recovered and should be fine tomorrow," Smith said.

Praising South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir, Smith said, "He has been good with his economy and taking wickets, which is important for us. He is number one bowler in the world in T20, he has good tricks in bowling, he knows his game very well.

"He has been a key player for us so far and would remain so in the remaining matches," the Australian skipper said.

Asked about Gujarat Lions player Ravindra Jadeja, who missed a couple of games as BCCI advised him for rest for two weeks and who had well in the Test series against Australia, Smith said, "He (Jadeja) is a quality player, he has been good in IPL and his inclusion would strengthen Gujarat Lion's batting and bowling".

Replying to a query about RPS losing back-to-back games against KXIP and Delhi Daredevils, after winning the first game against Mumbai Indians, Smith said, "It's a long tournament, we have played only three games and have to play eleven more games. We hope to get the winning momentum quickly."

(With inputs from PTI)