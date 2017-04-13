IPL 2017, (Rising Pune Supergiant) Schedule, Upcoming Matches And Timetable

Rising Pune Supergiant will be looking for a comeback on April 14 when they will take on Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Having won their first match against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, RPS had a positive start after a dismal 2016 run. In their next match, Steve Smith-led RPS couldn't handle the Kings XI Punjab steam as the latter easily chased down the target of 164 with one over remaining. Going into the next match without skipper Smith, RPS selected Ajinkya Rahane as the stand-in captain, against Delhi Daredevils. They lost the match by a margin of 97 runs as the DD bowlers tore through the batting line-up and registered their first win with the help of Sanju Samson's maiden IPL century.

Here is the schedule of matches left for KKR

April 14, Friday

Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

April 16 Sunday, Sunday

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

April 22, Saturday

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

April 24, Monday

Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

April 26, Wednesday

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

April 29, Saturday

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

May 1, Monday

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

May 3, Wednesday

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

May 6, Saturday

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

May 12, Friday

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)

May 14, Sunday

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune

16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)

Note: The IPL schedule is subject to change by the organisers. IST stands for Indian Standard Time, GMT for Greenwich Mean Time. The schedule for the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final will be declared at the end of the League matches.