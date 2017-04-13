IPL 2017, (Rising Pune Supergiant) Schedule, Upcoming Matches And Timetable

Rising Pune Supergiant will be looking for a comeback on April 14 when they will take on Gujarat Lions at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. Having won their first match against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, RPS had a positive start after a dismal 2016 run. In their next match, Steve Smith-led RPS couldn't handle the Kings XI Punjab steam as the latter easily chased down the target of 164 with one over remaining. Going into the next match without skipper Smith, RPS selected Ajinkya Rahane as the stand-in captain, against Delhi Daredevils. They lost the match by a margin of 97 runs as the DD bowlers tore through the batting line-up and registered their first win with the help of Sanju Samson's maiden IPL century.
Here is the schedule of matches left for KKR
April 14, Friday
Gujarat Lions vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 16 Sunday, Sunday
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rising Pune Supergiant
M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 22, Saturday
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
April 24, Monday
Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 26, Wednesday
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
April 29, Saturday
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
May 1, Monday
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 3, Wednesday
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 6, Saturday
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
May 12, Friday
Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant
Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
20:00 IST (14:30 GMT)
May 14, Sunday
Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab
Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune
16:00 IST (10:30 GMT)
Note: The IPL schedule is subject to change by the organisers. IST stands for Indian Standard Time, GMT for Greenwich Mean Time. The schedule for the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and Final will be declared at the end of the League matches.