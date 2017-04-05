 
IPL 2017: Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Mumbai Indians The Best For Season 10

Updated: 05 April 2017 16:23 IST

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar spoke to his fans via his new mobile phone app '100MB Cricket' with Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh and team physio Nitin Patel

Sachin Tendulkar shared a video on Twitter and wished his teammated 'all the best'. © Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday spoke to his fans via his new mobile phone app '100MB Cricket' with Mumbai Indians player Harbhajan Singh and team physio Nitin Patel. He shared the video on Twitter and wished his team all the best for the IPL Season 10. Sachin has been part of Mumbai Indians since its inception in 2008. While he retired from the game in 2013, the master blaster got involved with the team in the capacity of a mentor. The app was launched by the cricket legend on Sunday. Sachin's fans can receive all the social media updates through the 100MB app.

"Hi Guys!! This is our first practice session, in fact the first practice match with Mumbai Indians. This is the view of our dressing room and I'm with my buddy (pointing towards Harbhajan Singh)," he said.

"Thank you Paaji for giving me the opportunity to speak on your app. It's nice to have you around and looking forward to have a great season," Harbhajan said.

"Lovely. All the best Mumbai Indians," Sachin added.

Last week, a photo of Sachin and singer Sonu Nigam caused quite a flutter on social media. The photo mysteriously had the cricket legend holding a mike and the singer holding a bat leading to conspiracy theories that collaboration was on its way.

And social media was right! The god of cricket made his singing debut with Sonu Nigam in a new song titled 'Cricket Wali Beat'. The video premiered during the grand finale of reality show Indian Idol 9 on Sunday night where Sachin Tendulkar was the celebrity guest.

Mumbai Indians play their first match against Rising Pune Supergiant on Thursday, while they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their first home game on April 9 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Topics : Mumbai Indians Rising Pune Supergiant Kolkata Knight Riders Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
