IPL 2017, RPS Vs KKR : Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 25 April 2017 17:03 IST

Rising Pune Supergiant will be keen to stop Kolkata Knight Riders to make it four wins in a row.

KKR are second in the points table © BCCI

Steve Smith and Rising Pune Supergiant would be keen to get past Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders as the Indian Premier League approaches the business end of things.

When will RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The RPS vs KKR match will be played on April 26.

Where will RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RPS vs KKR match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune.

How do I watch the RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Highlights
  • KKR are second in the points table
  • RPS have won three matches on the trot
  • The match will be played in Pune at 8pm
