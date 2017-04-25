IPL 2017, RPS Vs KKR : Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

KKR are second in the points table

Steve Smith and Rising Pune Supergiant would be keen to get past Gautam Gambhir and Kolkata Knight Riders as the Indian Premier League approaches the business end of things.

When will RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The RPS vs KKR match will be played on April 26.

Where will RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RPS vs KKR match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association's International Stadium, Pune.

How do I watch the RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match live?

The RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match online?

The RPS vs KKR IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com