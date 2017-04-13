 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Sports

IPL 2017, RCB vs MI, Preview: Virat Kohli To Make First Appearance For Bengaluru In Crucial Tie With Mumbai

Updated: 13 April 2017 16:07 IST

The Indian cricket board declared Virat Kohli fit for action for beleaguered Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL 2017, RCB vs MI, Preview: Virat Kohli To Make First Appearance For Bengaluru In Crucial Tie With Mumbai
Virat Kohli will play his first match in IPL season 10 © AFP

Two losses out of three matches have set the alarm bells ringing in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ranks, and they would be mighty pleased to see their captain Virat Kohli returning to action after the fairly log layover for his shoulder injury. A home match against Mumbai Indians would be an ideal platform for the captain to get a feel of things and try to get RCB back on the rails. Mumbai on the other hand are upbeat after two consecutive wins, including an easy one over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kohli had to undergo rehabilitation after sustaining an injury to his right shoulder while fielding during the 3rd Test against Australia in Ranchi and he has been missing in action ever since.

However, the Delhi batsman has been declared fit on Thursday by the BCCI Medical Team.

Kohli, who had dropped hints of making a return after posting a video on his Instagram account of his gym session on April 11, did some fielding drills during the team's net session on Wednesday.

Last year, Kohli had scored a staggering 973 runs in 16 matches with four centuries to guide RCB to the finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and he would look to improve Bangalore's current sixth place standing on the points-table.

In Kohli's absence, AB de Villiers made his presence felt as he smashed his way to an unbeaten 89 off just 46 balls to help RCB post a respectable 148-4 on his comeback match after recovering from an injury.

The poor form of Chris Gayle is also a concern for RCB. The West Indian power-hitter has been struggling to carve out big scores, which is reflected in his failure to score even one half century in his last 10 innings.

MI dominated with both bat and ball to defeat SRH by four wickets on Wednesday.

Nitish Rana has been the most successful batsmen for Mumbai as he returned with scores such as 34, 50, 45 in the last three matches.

Hardik Pandya delivered in first two matches with the bat while brother Krunal was in business with the ball against KKR and Hyderabad.

With Kieron Pollard not in good form, Mumbai might look to give Asela Gunaratne a chance. Gunaratne can bowl decent medium pacers and also chip in with vital runs with the bat, like he did against Australia in the T20 series. Lendl Simmons too can come in handy.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Royal Challengers Bangalore Mumbai Indians Virat Kohli Abraham Benjamin de Villiers M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli declared match fit by the BCCI
  • He will play his first match of IPL season 10
  • Kohli suffered shoulder injury last month
Related Articles
Book Excerpt: Brand Virat Kohli's Growth Is Like That Of Facebook
Book Excerpt: Brand Virat Kohli's Growth Is Like That Of Facebook
Book Excerpt: Why Virat Kohli Is The CEO Of Cricket
Book Excerpt: Why Virat Kohli Is The CEO Of Cricket
IPL 2017: Watch Virat Kohli Interview Chris Gayle And Both Ending Up In Splits
IPL 2017: Watch Virat Kohli Interview Chris Gayle And Both Ending Up In Splits
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.