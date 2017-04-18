 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, SRH vs DD: Hyderabad, Delhi Keen To Clamber Up The Points Table

Updated: 18 April 2017 17:51 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Daredevils both keen to keep momentum alive.

IPL 2017, Preview, SRH vs DD: Hyderabad, Delhi Keen To Clamber Up The Points Table
IPL 2017: David Warner-led SRH face Zaheer Khan's DD on Wednesday. © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner is coming back to his ebullient ways. Down in the dumps after two consecutive losses, the SRH skipper and his teammates looked much livelier when they beat Kings XI Punjab rather comprehensively. On the other side, Delhi Daredevils (DD) would understandably be a little unhappy about losing out to Kolkata Knight Riders in a match they ideally should have won. Though DD skipper Zaheer Khan does not show too much concern as of now, he would dearly love to put the loss behind him.

SRH would be very happy with the two points, but if the batting performance is anything to go by, they were very lucky to win.

Only Warner made a difference, barring a cameo from Naman Ojha lower down the order. The skipper's 70 got him the orange cap, but the rest of the batting was none to impressive.

As for DD, they were done in by the hammer blows from Yusuf Pathan and Manish Pandey as KKR turned a potentially losing position into a win.

Which is why Zaheer is not too worried. It is not a disaster for his side yet and they can think in terms of recovery.

Zaheer would, however, surely be worried about his spin bowling, since Amit Mishra doesn't seem to be in any kind of form.

Nevertheless, it is the IPL. Things and fortunes change rapidly. So no reason for DD to panic. Yet.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Daredevils David Andrew Warner Zaheer Khan Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Hyderabad take on Delhi Daredevils on Wednesday
  • Sunrisers beat Punjab in their previous match
  • Delhi lost Kolkata in their last match
Related Articles
IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Will AB de Villiers Miss Crucial Tie Against Gujarat Lions?
IPL 2017, GL vs RCB: Will AB de Villiers Miss Crucial Tie Against Gujarat Lions?
IPL 2017, Prize Money, Awards, And Trophies: Who Wins What
IPL 2017, Prize Money, Awards, And Trophies: Who Wins What
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Will Regain Momentum During Home Games, Says Manan Vohra
IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Will Regain Momentum During Home Games, Says Manan Vohra
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.