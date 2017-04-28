 
IPL 2017, Preview, GL vs MI: Gujarat Seek To Grab More Points Against Mumbai

Updated: 28 April 2017 16:52 IST

Gujarat Lions have finally won again, while Mumbai Indian suffered a rare loss.

Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Lions on Saturday © BCCI

Gujarat Lions would be extremely pleased that they have finally managed to put more points on the table, dragging them off the bottom of the table. Their famous win over Royal Challengers Bangalore has given them the boost they desperately needed. However, they will find daunting rivals in Mumbai Indians (MI), who too are seeking a winning return after their loss to Rising Pune Supergiant. MI are just short of Kolkata Knight Riders on the points table, that too by only run rate.

The Lions will be hoping that their skipper Suresh Raina is fully fit. Raina scored an unbeaten 34 off 30 balls but had hurt his shoulder during fielding and was seen in considerable pain while batting.

One of the more balanced outfits with all bases covered, Mumbai's primary aim will be to get two more wins as quickly as possibly which will all but ensure a smooth passage into the playoffs.

GL, on the other hand, need to win five out of their next six games and any slip up from here will considerably lessen their chances of making it to the next stage.

Squads:

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (capt), Akshadeep Nath, Shubham Agarwal, Basil Thampi, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathu Singh, Tejas Baroka, Andrew Tye.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Lendl Simmons, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell McCloughan, Nitish Rana, Parthiv Patel, Saurabh Tiwari, Shreyas Gopal, Tim Southee, Lasith Malinga, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ambati Rayudu, Asela Gunaratne, Harbhajan Singh, Hardik Pandya, Jagdish Suchith, Jasprit Bumrah, Jos Buttler, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar.

(With PTI Inputs)

