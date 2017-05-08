 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab's Loss To Gujarat Lions

Updated: 08 May 2017 13:07 IST

Kings XI Punjab scored 189 for three after being put into bat with Hashim Amla notching his second hundred this season. But Dwayne Smith smashed 74 off 39 balls to help Gujarat Lions chase down the target with two balls to spare.

IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab's Loss To Gujarat Lions
Glenn Maxwell said that bowlers and fielders let his team down in the loss to Gujarat. © BCCI

A Hashim Amla century and a late flourish from Glenn Maxwell, many thought that was enough for Kings XI Punjab to get over the line against Gujarat Lions on Sunday. However, Dwayne Smith had other idea and his 74-run blitz helped Gujarat win by six wickets, and also put a massive dent on Punjab's hopes of reaching the IPL 2017 play-offs. Captain Maxwell pointed the finger at his bowlers and fielders and said that the defeat at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali was "pretty devastating".

Punjab scored 189 for three after being put into bat with Amla notching his second hundred this season. Smith smashed 74 off 39 balls to help Gujarat chase down the target with two balls to spare.

"Pretty devastating," Maxwell said after the loss.

"189 was enough, the bowlers and fielders let us down. We dropped three crucial catches. We haven't won a heap of games in a row. We've had to scrap. Unfortunately, we'll lose Hashim and David Miller now, and we'll have to look deep in our reserves and regroup," he added.

Gujarat captain Suresh Raina said the win was a morale booster for the youngsters in his team even though they have no chance of reaching the play-offs.

"We had too many injuries (this year). (But) still a good season for the youngsters," he said.

He lauded openers Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan for setting the platform for the comfortable win.

"Smithy (Smith) and Ishan gave us the platform and later on me and DK (Dinesh Karthi) had a good partnership. I think it was about six-over partnerships.

"Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) and Mohit (Sharma) bowled brilliantly in between, but me and DK rotated the strike really well. When you're chasing 190, you need a good start, and that's what we've had in the last couple of matches," he said.

Man-of-the-match, Smith, who struck a whirlwind 74 up the order, said overall he was disappointed with his performances this season.

"(I's) still disappointed about my performances over the past games. I think my natural game is like that, it was just about staying out there as long as possible, and if I do that we'll stay in front of the run rate," he said.

"I knew once I stay out there, runs will come for sure. We're already out of the tournament, so we can't worry about that, we just need to keep going on and look to damage some other teams as well," Smith said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Gujarat Lions Hashim Mahomed Amla Glenn James Maxwell Dwayne Smith Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Maxwell said defeat to Gujarat was 'pretty devastating'
  • Punjab lost to Gujarat by 6 wickets in Mohali
  • Hashim Amla scored his second century of IPL 2017
Related Articles
IPL 2017: Dwayne Smith's Whirlwind 74 Dents KXIP's Play-Off Chances
IPL 2017: Dwayne Smith's Whirlwind 74 Dents KXIP's Play-Off Chances
IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Scores His Second IPL Century vs Gujarat Lions
IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Scores His Second IPL Century vs Gujarat Lions
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs GL: Dwayne Smith Helps Gujarat To 6-Wicket Victory vs Punjab
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs GL: Dwayne Smith Helps Gujarat To 6-Wicket Victory vs Punjab
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.