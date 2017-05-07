 
IPL 2017: Hashim Amla Scores His Second IPL Century vs Gujarat Lions

Updated: 07 May 2017 21:57 IST

Hashim Amla struck eight fours and five sixes on his way to a century

Hashim Amla was in his elements against Gujarat Lions on Sunday. © BCCI

Hashim Amla was in his elements against Gujarat Lions as his team went on to post 189 for 3 at the end of the 20 overs. Amla scored his second IPL century as he took his team out of trouble after losing Martin Guptill early on in the innings. Amla was all over the Gujarat Lions bowlers as he scored runs all round the wicket. His century came in the last over of the innings with his skipper Glenn Maxwell at the other end. Shaun Marsh gave the South-African good company as the Australian scored his 20th IPL fifty and had put on a 125-run stand with Amla for the second wicket.

Amla struck eight fours and five sixes on his way to a century. Both the players, Amla and Marsh, scored runs freely as the GL bowlers failed to the hit right length to both the players. The left and the right-hand combination did not help their cause as they leaked runs from both ends of the wicket. Amla was dismissed for 104 in the last over by Basil Thampi but not before he has already done the damage with the bat in hand. Maxwell came in after Marsh made his way back to the dressing room and played a brilliant cameo of 20 off 11 balls to take his team close to the 200-run mark. Dhawal Kulkarni was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions who returned with figures of 1 for 24 at the end of the innings.


 

Highlights
  • Hashim Amla scored his second IPL century
  • Amla was dismissed for 104 by Basil Thampi
  • Shaun Marsh scored 58 for Punjab
