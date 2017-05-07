 
IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs GL: Punjab Will Look To Go All Out Against Gujarat

Updated: 07 May 2017 17:43 IST

IPL Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs GL: Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and ten points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points.

On a roll with back-to-back wins, a resurgent Kings XI Punjab will look to go all guns blazing against down and out Gujarat Lions here on Sunday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. After registering a comprehensive ten-wicket win on their home turf here a week back against Delhi Daredevils, KXIP pulled off another win against bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru last night. Punjab had bundled out Daredevils for 67 the other night, while they defended a modest 138-7 by dismissing RCB for 119 to register a 19-run win last night. It was all-rounder Axar Patel who first smashed a 17-ball 38 and then followed it up with 3/11, to dash the hopes of Virat Kohli led side. In the eight-team competition, Punjab are placed at number five spot with five wins and ten points from 10 games, while Gujarat Lions have just three wins from 11 games with six points. (Live Scorecard)

Gujarat Lions, on the other hand, are out of contention and they are struggling at the second last position. Having finished an impressive third in their inaugural season last year, it turned out to be a disappointing campaign for the Lions in 2017. The Lions are coming into the match following consecutive losses, which also includes the heartbreaking defeat against Mumbai Indians in a thrilling Super Over finish at Rajkot. Despite posting 208-7, the Lions were blown away by Rishabh Pant's sensational 43-ball 97-run innings and Sanju Samson's 61 in their last match against Delhi and they would still be reeling from the seven-wicket loss. Lions have also suffered a body blow losing their opener Brendon McCullum, who will miss the remaining matches after suffering a hamstring strain.


 

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Gujarat Lions Glenn James Maxwell Suresh Kumar Raina Live Blogs Live Cricket Score Live Score Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
