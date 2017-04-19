IPL 2017: Getting Gayle Out 'Best Feeling Of My Life', Says Basil Thampi

Gujarat Lions' (GL) pacer Basil Thampi has found himself in the thick of things, thanks to his pace and his knack of bowling yorkers in domestic cricket. Kerala bowler Thampi had impressed quite a few with the kind of tricks he possesses with the ball in hand and he can only go on to become a better bowler by rubbing shoulders with some of the stalwarts of the game. On Tuesday, Thampi got the big wicket of Chris Gayle when the West Indian was taking everyone to the cleaners. Talking about picking up the big wicket, Thampi said getting Gayle out was the "best feeling of my life".

"It was the best feeling of my life. It was my first wicket in the IPL. I got the big man's wicket and I'm very happy to get him out," said Thampi after taking his maiden IPL wicket in the form of Gayle.

The tall pacer from Kerala revealed that he enjoys bowling in pressure situations.

"It has given me enjoyment. The main thing is that I have to enjoy my bowling. Nowadays, I am bowling well and I just keep doing that. I actually allow the pressure to bowl like that. I know that the batsmen can hit me anytime, but I can also build the pressure that time. I enjoy that pressure," said the 23-year-old.

Thampi said that his ability to bowl yorkers came from playing tennis ball cricket.

"I got my yorkers from tennis ball cricket. When I came for the camp, I kept on practicing it in the nets with my coaches and they motivated me to keep doing that," he said.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) coach Daniel Vettori heaped praise on Chris Gayle for his 38 ball 77, saying that batsmen like swashbuckling West Indies opener do not need guidance from any coach or captain with regard to their batting.

Gayle smashed a blistering half-century before Yuzvendra Chahal returned with a three-wicket haul as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Gujarat Lions by 21 runs here last night.

"Good thing about international cricketers is that they probably talk to themselves more than any captain or coach talking to them about their performances," said Vettori at the post-match press conference.

(With PTI Inputs)



