IPL 2017, Final, RPS Vs MI: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 20 May 2017 16:22 IST

Mumbai Indians will face their nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant and aim to lift their third IPL trophy.

IPL 2017 Final: Mumbai Indians will face Rising Pune Supergiant on Sunday © BCCI

Aiming to complete a hat-trick of titles, the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) will face an imposing challenge from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in what promises to be a riveting 'Grand Finale' of the 10th Indian Premier League on Sunday. Billed as a 'Maharashtra Derby', the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

When will RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

The RPS vs MI match will be played on May 21.

Where will RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match be played?

The IPL 2017 RPS vs MI match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

How do I watch the RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match live?

The RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match will be broadcast live on TV by Sony Pictures Network.

What time does the live coverage of RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match start?

The live broadcast of the RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match will start at 8pm IST.

Where can you follow the RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match online?

The RPS vs MI IPL 2017 match will be streamed online on Hotstar. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

