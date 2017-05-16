 
IPL 2017: Ashish Nehra Out With Injury, Big Blow To Sunrisers Hyderabad

Updated: 16 May 2017 17:36 IST

The veteran fast bowler was forced off the field with a hamstring injury on May 6 and won't be available for the eliminator against Kolkata.

Ashish Nehra has been ruled out of the IPL. © BCCI

Experienced fast bowler Ashish Nehra will not be available for Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) eliminator clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be held at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. It will be a big blow to the David Warner-captained side when they face the twice IPL champions because Nehra's vast experience would have been crucial against the devastating form Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have been in throughout the tournament.

"Ashish Nehra won't be fit for the remainder of the tournament," SRH coach Tom Moody told the media during an interaction on Tuesday.

The veteran India pacer was forced off the field with a hamstring strain in a league match against Rising Pune Supergiant on May 6.

Nehra has featured in only eight of the 17 fixtures last season, while this season he has played six out of the 14.

However, Hyderabad has found a champion bowler in Mohammad Siraj, who made his impression by picking up four wickets in their must-win match against Gujarat Lions to qualify for the Play-offs.

Moody also informed that Yuvraj Singh will undergo a fitness test. Yuvraj, who had scored 243 runs in 11 games this IPL, had sustained an injury in his fingers against Mumbai Indians and missed the crucial game against Gujarat.

"We will be giving him obviously the opportunity to prove his fitness," Moody added.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • Ashish Nehra had injured his hamstring last week
  • Nehra has played only 6 games this season
  • Hyderabad play Kolkata in the IPL eliminator
