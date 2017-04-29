 
Ashish Nehra Turns 38, Wishes Galore On Social Media

Updated: 29 April 2017 14:08 IST

India fast bowler Ashish Nehra turned 38 on Saturday and was inundated with best wishes from the cricketing fraternity across the globe.

Ashish Nehra turned 38 on Saturday © BCCI/Twitter

India fast bowler Ashish Nehra turned 38 on Saturday and was inundated with best wishes from the cricketing fraternity across the globe. Wishes poured in for our very own 'Nehraji', as he is fondly called, who is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 10. Virender Sehwag led the pack in wishing the veteran pacer on the occasion, while former Australian all-rounder and current coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Moody, too wished him in his own style. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture of him with Harbhajan Singh and hash-tagged the birthday message with #HappyBirthdayNehraJi, which eventually Harbhajan retweeted.

Nehra has been the proverbial Phoenix, rising from the ashes every time the doubting Thomases write his cricketing epitaph. The ever-smiling pacer is far from finished even after hitting the wiser side of 30s, enjoying his cricket as he outwits opposition batsmen with pace and guile.

Sadly, his career was rocked by a spate of injuries but Nehra essays the fact that playing for India still motivates him.

The left-arm fast bowler, who has taken eight wickets in the five matches of the IPL season so far, is in reckoning for India's team for the Champions Trophy to be played in June and can prove to be a vital cog for the defending champions.

The 38-year-old, who was part of the Indian squad against England in home Twenty20 (T20Is) matches, has featured in 17 Tests; 120 One-Day Internationals and 26 Twenty20s for India.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Ashish Nehra Harbhajan Singh Virender Sehwag Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
