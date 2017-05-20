Gautam Gambhir's Heartfelt Message To Kolkata Fans After IPL Exit

Kolkata Knight Riders were aiming to take down the mighty Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium at Bengaluru during Qualifier 2 on Friday night to take a step further towards the lifting the coveted Indian Premier League trophy. But a dismal batting performance saw the Knights bow out of the tournament humbly against Mumbai. Following the defeat and a couple of bad games during the end of IPL, Gambhir took to twitter to address his fans and supporters. He wrote, "Tks for being a wonderful support 4 @KKRiders,but 4 u all this journey won't have been fun. Tried our best may b our best wasn't good enuff."

Gambhir and his men started the tournament on a high note by thumping Gujarat Lions by 10 wickets but failed to keep the winning momentum as they only managed a single victory in their last five league games and plummeted to the fourth position from the numero uno spot.

Mumbai were in their elements as they bundled out Kolkata for a paltry 107. Karn Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah with four and three wickets respectively tore apart the the top batting line-up and sent the batsmen back cheaply. Coming out to bat, Mumbai too lost three early wickets in the run-chase but were steadied by Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya as they built at 54-run partnership.

Mumbai Indians will now meet their nemesis Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 final at Hyderabad. Pune will be having an upper-hand going into the match as they are the only team to have beaten Mumbai Indians thrice.