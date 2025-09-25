Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on Thursday named in India's Test squad for the home series against the West Indies, while Devdutt Padikkal replaced an out-of-form Karun Nair in the side. Bumrah, who had played only three out of five Tests in England due to workload management, had made himself available for the two-match West Indies series starting in Ahmedabad on October 2. Ravindra Jadeja was named vice-captain of the squad, which will be led by Shubman Gill. The second game of the series will be held in Delhi from October 10.

"Bumrah is ready and keen to play both Tests against the West Indies," Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar said. "We want the best for Bumrah, but the team always comes first. We have to be careful with big tournaments around," he added.

Regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who fractured his foot during the England series, is yet to regain full fitness and therefore was not available for selection.

"...Hopefully he will be available for the home Tests against South Africa (in November)," Agarkar said.

Dhruv Jurel and N Jagadeesan are the two wicketkeepers in the squad, covering Pant's absence against the West Indies.

The series against South Africa will feature two Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati from November 14 to 26. A three-match ODI series and a five-match T20 International series will follow the red-ball matches.

The full tour by the Proteas will conclude with the final T20I on December 19.

Squad:

Shubman Gill (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav.