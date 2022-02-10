Virat Kohli achieved a huge milestone on Wednesday during India's 44-run series-clinching win over West Indies in the 2nd ODI in Ahmedabad, joining the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in an elite list. Kohli's latest milestone is that of playing 100 ODI matches at home. The former India skipper reached the landmark figure while representing the team against West Indies in Wednesday's second ODI. Kohli was dismissed for 18 and India posted 237/9 before bowling West Indies out for 193 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

In the process, Kohli became only the fifth Indian cricketer to play 100 ODI matches at home. The list is led by the legendary Tendulkar, who played 164 ODI matches on Indian soil.

Dhoni is second in the list, having played in 127 ODIs in India. He is followed by Mohammad Azharuddin, who played 113 ODIs in India and Yuvraj Singh, who played 108.

Meanwhile, in the second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday, Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball to guide India to victory.

The pacer picked figures of 4/12 in nine overs to help India seal victory.

Chasing a modest 238, West Indies lost opener Brandon King (18) and Darren Bravo (1) early with India pacer Prasidh accounting for both batsmen.

Opener Shai Hope (27) and Shamarh Brooks (44) tried to rally the innings but were able to add only 14 runs as Hope holed out to Suryakumar at long-on off Yuzvendra Chahal (1/45).

The visitors were reeling at 52/3. Prasidh was on a rampage as rival skipper Nicholas Pooran (9) became his third victim. West Indies lost half its side for 76.

From here on, it was just a matter of time. However, Brooks and Akeal Hosein (34) delayed the inevitable. Odean Smith (24) raised the Windies hope but eventually he too fell.

Prasidh fittingly ended the game by dismissing Kemar Roach.

(With PTI inputs)