Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi made everyone take a note with a match-winning performance on his debut. Bishnoi, who made his T20I debut on Wednesday, kept the West Indies batters guessing and returned with figures of 2 for 17, that also earned him the Payer of the Match award. The youngster, however, did not have the best of starts to his debut as he had a moment to forget in the outfield. During the 7th over of the West Indies innings, Chahal was introduced into the attack after the visitors had started off decently.

Chahal bowled a flighted delivery to Nichola Pooran, who looped it straight down the ground. Bishnoi, who was deployed at long on, settled down nicely and managed to pouch the ball. However, his foot touched the boundary rope when he tried to move backwards.

Pooran not only survived but it also resulted in six runs. Both Chahal and skipper Rohit Sharma were not happy with the efforts of the youngster.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's Reaction As Debutant Ravi Bishnoi Steps On Boundary Rope After Taking Catch

Bishnoi received his India cap from veteran leggie Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the toss. "When I was presented with my debut cap, I felt really good. I received the cap from Yuzvendra Chahal so it was more special. I got the opportunity so I tried my best to do well for the side. The planning was to bowl on right line and length, the plan was not to give the batters much room," he said on Chahal TV after the match, which India won by six wickets to go 1-0 up in the three-T20I series.

Rohit too was all praise for Bishnoi. "Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straightaway. We see something different in him. He's got lot of variations and skill-set with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers. Very happy with his first game for India and he's got a bright future and it's just about us now on how we use him," Rohit said.