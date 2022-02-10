The sight of Rishabh Pant walking out to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad took many surprise. It was the first time Pant was given an opportunity to bat at the top of the order in the 50-over format. The move drew eyeballs even more because KL Rahul, who had missed the first ODI due to personal reasons, was back in the XI. Pant took his time early on but just when he was looking set, he played a loose shot, trying to drag an Odean Smith delivery from way outside the off-stump to end up giving his wicket away for 18. After the match, which India won by 44 runs to seal the three-match series, captain Rohit Sharma revealed the reason behind promoting Pant as an opener.

Rohit said Pant opening the batting was not a "permanent" move and he was actually trying out "different things"

"I have been asked to do different things, so this was different. People will be happy seeing Rishabh open then, but yeah it is not permanent," Rohit said in the post-match presentation on Wednesday.

The India white-ball skipper also dropped a big hint about India's opening pair for the third and final ODI on Friday at the same venue. Rohit said, Shikhar Dhawan is likely to get his spot back in the XI. The left-handed attacking batter had missed the two ODIs after testing positive for COVID-19 prior to the series. Dhawan did get back to light training ahead of the 2nd ODI but the team management decided not to risk the left-hander and wait for him to regain full fitness.

"We will get Shikhar back next game, and he need some game time. It is not always the results. We want to try a few things with the long term in the mind so we don't mind if we lose the odd game in the process," Rohit added.

Rohit's comments also mean that the think tank is planning to play KL Rahul in the middle-order. The No.4 spot has been a cause of concern for India in the ODIs for a long time now. Rahul, who scored a crucial 49 in the 2nd ODI, who has looked comfortable in that position and also at times at No.5 but the right-hander had previously said opening his preferred position.

Rahul batting at No.4 with Dhawan and Rohit opening the batting could solve the majority of India's problems. The Karnataka batter was showed his class with a fluent innings on Wednesday. In fact, if it wasn't for a run out, he could well have gone on to get a big score.

