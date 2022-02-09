West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran expressed disappointment after his side was defeated by India in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul helped India defend 237 and defeat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI. "With the bat, we didn't build partnerships. We kept losing wickets at regular intervals. In the 39th over, we lost Fabian first and then Hosein in the very next. We need to continue to be aggressive. Pollard is a tough and big guy and should be back. Smith is a strong guy. He is a little inexperienced but sky is the limit for him. We did a good job with the ball and hopefully we can do the same in the final game. And also do better with the bat," Pooran said after the game.

Chasing 237, West Indies openers Shai Hope and Brandon King put on 32 runs for the first wicket, but Prasidh Krishna led India's fightback as he dismissed King (18) and Darren Bravo (1) in quick succession. Shai Hope (27) also departed soon after as he was sent back to the pavilion by Yuzvendra Chahal and West Indies was reduced to 52/3 in the 17th over.

Pooran had high hopes of the Windies' side but even he failed as he scored just nine before being dismissed by Prasidh. Jason Holder (2) went cheaply on the bowling of Shardul Thakur, and the visitors were left struggling at 76/5 in the 22nd over, still, 162 runs away from the target.

Shamarh Brooks and Akeal Hosein put on 41 runs for the sixth wicket, but as soon as Windies innings started coming back on track, Deepak Hooda picked up his maiden ODI wicket as he dismissed Brooks (44) and the visitors were reduced to 117/6. Akeal Hosein (34), Odean Smith (24) and Fabien Allen (13) also chipped in, but in the end, it did not prove enough as India registered a 44-run win.

With this win, India has gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The final ODI will be played at the same venue on Friday.