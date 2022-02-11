KL Rahul and Axar Patel have been ruled out of upcoming T20I series against West Indies, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda being named as replacements for the duo. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the announcement in a press release on Friday evening. "Vice-captain KL Rahul and all-rounder Axar Patel have been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies to be played in Kolkata from 16th February, 2022," the BCCI stated in the press release.

"Rahul sustained an upper left hamstring strain during fielding in the 2nd ODI on 9th February 2022 while Axar has resumed the final stage of his rehabilitation after recently recovering from Covid-19. They will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for further management of their injury," it added.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Hooda as replacements."

India will play three T20Is against the West Indies as part of the ongoing bilateral series. After the completion of the ODI series in Ahmedabad, the two sides will head to Kolkata for the three-match T20I series.

The three matches will be played on February 16, 18 and 20.

India have already clinched the three-match ODI series after winning the opening two matches. In the third ODI on Friday, India set West Indies a 266-run target after fifties by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

India's T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda.