India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss, outside off. Jason Holder knocks down to long on for a single. West Indies are 87/4 at the halfway mark. They need 98 runs off 60 deliveries!
9.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Nicholas Pooran cuts it towards deep cover for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A off-pace delivery, outside off, fuller in length. Nicholas Pooran stays in his crease and tries to slash this, but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, wide of off. Nicholas Pooran leaves it alone.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, on the pads. Jason Holder looks to flick this away but gets an outside edge past the fielder at cover-point. Single taken!
9.1 overs (1 Run) A shorter ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran pulls it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
Shardul Thakur (1-0-18-0) is back into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Brilliant stop! Another length ball, outside off. Jason Holder pushes it towards backward point. Ruturaj Gaikwad dives to his left and makes an amazing stop. Dot to end the over!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Jason Holder taps it towards point. No run this time!
8.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran taps it towards point for a single.
Jason Holder comes in at number 6.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Venkatesh Iyer strikes now! He sends back the West Indies skipper, Kieron Pollard! Fuller ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard looks to go over cover, but the ball goes off the outer half of the bat towards deep cover. Ravi Bishnoi pouches it safely. West Indies are now 4 down!
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! Very short, around middle and off. Kieron Pollard pulls, but the ball goes off the top edge over the keeper for a boundary.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Fraction shorter, on middle. Nicholas Pooran pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Venkatesh Iyer comes on to bowl.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on middle. Kieron Pollard tucks it towards square leg. Dot to end the over!
7.5 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! A googly, this one lands outside off, and turns in a bit. Kieron Pollard lunges and looks to flick this one, but misses, and gets pinged on the front pad. A huge appeal from Ravi Bishnoi and Ishan Kishan, but the umpire says no. India opts for a review. The replays roll in. Ball tracker shows that the impact was outside off. The on-field decision stands!
Rohit Sharma asks the bowler and the keeper where the impact was and after a lot of confrontation, does review it. The ball is nowhere near the bat and the umpire goes straight to Ball Tracker, which confirms that the impact was a fair bit outside off. NOT OUT! India lose a review as well.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller. Nicholas Pooran taps it to point.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker again, on the pads. Kieron Pollard tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Another one down the leg side. Kieron Pollard once again misses his tuck. Wide called!
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Quicker one, firing it down the leg side. Kieron Pollard misses his flick and wide is called!
7.2 overs (0 Run) Another loopy delivery, full and outside off. Kieron Pollard presses forward and tries to defend but misses. A stifled appeal for LBW, but not given!
7.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Kieron Pollard leans and defends it out.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller now, outside off. Nicholas Pooran taps it towards point. End of a successful over by Harshal Patel!
The skipper, Kieron Pollard walks in at number 5.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India gets the much-needed breakthrough! Harshal Patel strikes in his first over! A stunning catch by Shardul Thakur as well! A shorter ball, wide of off. Rovman Powell tries to pull this from outside off, but he gets a thick top edge over short fine leg. Shardul Thakur runs backward, spins around, but does not move his eyes off the ball, and catches the ball safely.
6.4 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance tough! Good effort by Harshal Patel! A length ball, on middle. Rovman Powell chips it towards the right of the bowler. Harshal Patel dives to his right, gets his right hand to it, but can't grab it.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Nicholas Pooran pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Change of pace now! A slower one, outside off. Nicholas Pooran looks to drive but misses.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Harshal Patel begins with a shorter ball, on the body. Nicholas Pooran pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Ravi Bishnoi runs to his left, dives, but fails t stop the ball. Boundary!
Harshal Patel is now brought into the attack.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller. Nicholas Pooran taps it towards point and takes a single. West Indies end the Powerplay at 68/2!
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CUT AWAY! Shorter, outside off. Nicholas Pooran stays back and cuts it towards deep cover for a cracking boundary.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, loopy ball, full and off. Rovman Powell drills it towards mid off. Mohammed Siraj (sub) does well to stop the ball. One taken!
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter, outside off. Nicholas Pooran pushes it towards long off for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker now, at 100.1 clicks, shorter, outside off. Nicholas Pooran stays in his crease and looks to chop this but misses.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Ravi Bishnoi starts with a googly, shorter ball, on the pads. Rovman Powell tucks it towards square leg for a single.
