India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
7.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.4 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! This is fired into off at a whopping 108 kph. Shreyas Iyer hangs back and heaves it into the vacant cow corner fence for another boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) This is floated up, on off. Kishan eases it down to long off and rotates the strike.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Quicker, around 95 clicks and skidding off the surface. Kishan looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat through mid-wicket. The batters do come back for the second as well.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is punched through the cover region for a single.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely tossed up, on middle. This time Ishan Kishan clears the front leg and manages to drill it back past the bowler for a glorious boundary.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, on middle. Iyer turns it through mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A bit slower and dragged down again. Kishan pulls it towards long on for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Put down! That was very firmly hit but it certainly was a chance for such a great fielder like Hayden Walsh. Tossed up, on middle. Kishan makes a bit of room and thumps it right back at the bowler. Walsh's reaction is good but the ball just doesn't stick.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Walsh starts off with a quicker, flatter one, on middle. Iyer hops on the back foot and eases it through wide mid on for a single.
Hayden Walsh comes into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Brilliantly bowled! A quick yorker fired in around the off pole. Iyer jams it out towards mid-wicket for one more.
5.5 overs (1 Run) A juicy full toss, outside off and dipping onto the batter. Kishan mistimes the drive straight towards the cover region. Just a single taken.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker again, full this time and on off. Shreyas Iyer nudges it onto the on side with soft hands and picks up a quick single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) This is angled into middle and leg. Kishan hangs on the back foot and punches it through mid on for a single.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, around off. Kishan watches it all the way through and makes the block.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) This is dragged down, well outside off. Ishan Kishan fetches it and sort of half-pulls it towards wide long on for a couple of runs.
