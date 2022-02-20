India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
It was the same old story for the visitors. The openers faltering, then Nicholas Pooran doing all the repair work alongside Rovman Powell and getting them into the match and then the middle order undoing all the hard work to make things difficult. This is not a pattern any team would want to follow and the Windies need to do a couple of things differently. Holder, Pollard and Chase, all of them seasoned players but just couldn't get going again. Pooran made it three half-centuries in a row in the series and he seems to be back to his best. He will once again feel a bit let down by the fact that he couldn't get his team over the line. Romario Shepherd did keep the hopes alive with a fiery cameo but the Indian bowlers just executed their deliveries brilliantly at the death.
It was Bhuvneshwar Kumar two nights ago and Harshal Patel has replicated his 19th over antics tonight to hand India a convincing win. Deepak Chahar gave the hosts the perfect start by picking up the Windies openers with a couple of beauties before he had to leave the field with an injury. India then were put on the back foot by Pooran and Powell but they roared back into the match. Everyone apart from Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan got into the wickets column. Venkatesh Iyer covered Chahar's overs well and even got a couple of big wickets. Shardul Thakur was given a tap early on but showed his mental strength by coming back strongly at the death. But it was Harshal Patel who was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up 3 wickets and was miserly as well. All in all, a top bowling effort from the hosts.
A big performance at the death from Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel has seen India clinch yet another close encounter and they do manage to complete the double clean sweep over West Indies. Once again the Windies falter at the final hurdle and round off a disappointing tour with a disappointing loss.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Another bumper, outside off. Hayden Walsh looks to pull but misses. India yet again hold on under pressure and win by 17 runs!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Hayden Walsh once again swings his bat but misses once again.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, slower again, outside off. Hayden Walsh looks to pull this one, but misses.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller ball, wide of off. Hayden Walsh swings his bat but misses. Wide given!
Hayden Walsh is the last man in for West Indies. They need three maximums off three deliveries to take the game to a Super Over.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A stunner by Rohit Sharma! That should be the game for India! A slower ball, full and outside off. Dominic Drakes tries to go over cover, but the ball goes off the bottom of the bat, and it lobs in the air towards Rohit Sharma at cover. Who dives forward to his right and takes a superb catch! West Indies 9 down now!
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Fuller ball, outside off. Dominic Drakes drives it powerfully past cover for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, on a length, outside off. Dominic Drakes swings his bat but gets beaten. 23 off 5 balls now!
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A low full toss, on the pads. Fabian Allen flicks it towards fine leg for a boundary. 23 runs needed off the last over now!
Who comes in next? It's going to be Dominic Drakes.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The 19th over generally is the most important over and Harshal Patel has just bowled a gem of an over so far. A loopy slower ball, full and outside off. This is dipping on the batter and even though Romario Shepherd is waiting for it, it is really difficult to get under it and geenrate the power to go big. Shepherd forces the big shot over extra cover but can only manages to lift it towards the cover region. Rohit Sharma over there takes a couple of steps back and pouches it comfortably. Is that the final nail in the Windies coffin?
18.4 overs (1 Run) This is excellent from Harshal Patel. He goes seam up this time, into the pitch and pushes it wider. Allen fetches and sort of half-pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, outside off. Fabian Allen swings at it but misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, shorter on middle. Romario Shepherd pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Right on the buzzer, Rohit Sharma decides to make use of the review left for an LBW decision. There's a huge gap between bat and pad and UltraEdge confirms the same. Ball Tracker shows that the impact is umpire's call and the ball is missing leg stump. The on-field decision of NOT OUT will stay. India lose the review but they had to go for it at this stage.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! NOT OUT! A full toss ball, on the pads. Romario Shepherd misses his heave and gets hit on the pads and the ball rolls towards third man. An appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no! India opts for a review! There's a huge gap between bat and pad, UltraEdge confirms this! Ball Tracker shows that the impact is the umpire's call and the ball is missing leg stump. The on-field decision stands. Also, the batters steal a leg bye. There was a throw at the non-striker's end, but misses the stumps. The batters teal an overthrow.
Harshal Patel (3-0-16-2) to bowl the all-important penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Slower ball, around middle. Romario Shepherd drills it to long on for a single.
India are a bit behind the eight ball but a bit of saw dust is needed for the bowler's landing area and the Match Referee will allow this time to the bowling side.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Romario Shepherd pushes it towards cover and he wants a single there, but he is sent back halfway down the wicket. A slight mix-up, but safe in the end. Rohit Sharma collects the ball, and throws it to the keeper, Ishan Kishan runs forward but slips on his way to the stumps. Romario Shepherd was no where in the picture but he survives!
17.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too short, wide of off. Romario Shepherd looks to cut this away but misses. Wide given!
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Romario Shepherd looks to go over cover this time but misses. An appeal for caught behind from Shardul Thakur, but Ishan Kishan says there was nothing on it.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Romario Shepherd swings his bat at it but misses.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever shot! On a length, outside off. Romario Shepherd cuts it past the fielder at short third man for a boundary.
Fabian Allen is the new man in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shardul Thakur strikes now and gets rid of the man in form, Nicholas Pooran! Another fine innings by him comes to an end! A fuller ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran gets low and looks to go over cover, but he gets a thick top edge high towards point. Ishan Kishan the man with the gloves on, runs ahead calls for it, and dives forward to take a sharp catch. Is this the turning point?
Shardul Thakur (2-0-22-0) comes back into the attack, presumably to bowl the 18th and 20th over.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PUNISHED! Avesh Khan misses his length and serves a full toss, on middle. Romario Shepherd makes full use of it and heaves it way over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 37 runs needed off 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Another good ball! Yorker, around middle. Nicholas Pooran gets an inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls towards point and the batters grab a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good ball! A yorker, outside off. Nicholas Pooran tries to dig it out but misses.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Another fuller ball, outside off. Nicholas Pooran smashes it down the ground for a cracking boundary.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, outside off. Nicholas Pooran knocks it to long off. Two runs taken!
16.1 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! A yorker-length delivery, outside off. Romario Shepherd digs it out towards point for a single.
Avesh Khan (3-0-28-0) comes back in to finish his spell. Also, India need to be a bit quick here. They are an over behind and if they continue with this rate, they might be penalized in the final over by being allowed a fielder less in the deep. That could be a huge difference if this does go down to the wire.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! On a length, outside off, slower ball again. Nicholas Pooran stays in his crease and looks to guide this on the off side but misses once again.
15.5 overs (0 Run) An off-pace delivery, outside off, on a length. Nicholas Pooran hangs back and looks to cut this away but misses.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! On a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran stays in his crease and slashes this towards deep point for a boundary.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Yorker-length delivery, outside off. Nicholas Pooran pushes it towards deep cover for a brace. Fifty for Nicholas Pooran! That's his third fifty of the series! He is in sublime form.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker this time, very full, on middle. Romario Shepherd drills it towards long on for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Another off-pace delivery, fuller, on middle. Nicholas Pooran knocks it towards long on for a single.
