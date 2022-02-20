India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Venkatesh Iyer is up for a quick chat. He says that more than his own batting, he enjoyed watching Suryakumar Yadav play all those shots and it was mesmerizing. He adds that Surya has a large range of shots and he can flick the ball behind square on both sides of the wicket. About his own flick shot, Iyer says that it was Surya's idea to get inside the line of the ball and play that shot.
A royal exhibition of batting by India! They would be mightily pleased after posting a target of 185! After losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early in the innings. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer steadied the ship and rebuit the innings. But they lost quick wickets in the middle. However, it was the fireworks by Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer who put together 91 runs and guides India to a total of over 180. At one point, 160 was looking tough. India have a good chance to clean sweep this T20I series as well! West Indies on the other hand,
An entertaining, exciting, thrilling first half of the game! It was raining boundaries at Eden Gardens! But, the story remains the same as the previous game. A good start from West Indies, but it's India who have done an exceptional job in the end with the bat. Another healthy total on the board, West Indies would be a disappointment here, it was the partnership of Iyer and Yadav that hurt them the most. West Indies face an uphill task ahead of them, but like the previous game, it is surely going to be an exciting chase.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The carnage has finally ended and Romario Shepherd does get a consolation wicket in the end. This is a full toss, on off stump. Suryakumar Yadav gets low and tries to whip it across once again. This time he doesn't quite middle it and the ball flies towards the square leg fence. Rovman Powell over there takes a good catch and a blistering knock from SKY ends. India finish with 184/5!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes and the half-century is up for Romario Shepherd with the ball! A rank half-volley, around off. Suryakumar Yadav hangs deep and lifts it high and handsome over the long off fence. 21 already off the over with one ball to go.
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Suryakumar Yadav is playing shots never seen before. A full toss, angled across off. SKY with a whip across and those strong wrists come into play once again. The ball flies over the backward square leg fence for another biggie.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg stump. Iyer looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards short fine leg and they get a single. Romario Shepherd seems to be the only one appealing and the umpire turns him down.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. Yadav pulls it down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! FIFTY! Suryakumar Yadav brings up the half-century in tremendous style. Full and wide, not quite full enough. SKY stays deep in his crease and goes inside-out, over the extra cover fence for another huge hit.
19.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! An attempted slower ball, spilled well down the leg side. Wided.
Romario Shepherd will bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor bowling this from Dominic Drakes. He is feeling the pressure. A juicy full toss, on middle. Venkatesh Iyer hangs back and powers it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary. 21 off the over and India well in the ascendancy at the moment.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! You've got to feel for the bowler! Even a perfectly executed ball goes for a boundary. Iyer shuffles right across his stumps, looking for the scoop shot but Drakes manages to fire it full and wide. The ball goes off the pads and runs away to the fine leg fence.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Full and wide, it's a good delivery but there are no fielders on the off side boundary behind point. Venkatesh Iyer goes hard at it and gets enough bat on it to slice it over point for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed through mid on for a single.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is skillful from Suryakumar Yadav! Full and wide, SKY sets up to go over extra cover but just throws his hands at it and opens the face of the blade ever so slightly. The pace of the ball carries it over the third man fence for a maximum.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Short and wide, slower in pace. Suryakumar Yadav hangs back and cuts it behind point for a couple. The 50-run partnership comes up between these two in almost double quick time.
Dominic Drakes comes to ball the penultimate over!
17.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over! Full and wide again, it's a low full toss, dipping on the batter. Iyer looks to drive but is well beaten.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! My word! A length ball, around middle and leg. Venkatesh Iyer shuffles across his stumps and gets inside the line of the ball. Iyer then lifts it all the way over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent again from the experienced Jason Holder! Full and wide, Iyer gives the charge but is nowhere near the pitch of the ball.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Full, angling on the pads and Yadav can only manage to get an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls away off the pads and onto the leg side. The batters sneak in a run though.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Length this time, angling down leg. Yadav tries to sway away from the line of the ball to let it through for another wide but doesn't manage to do so. Dot ball!
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder looks for the toe-crushing yorker yet again and misses the mark yet again as well. Down the leg side and the umpire signals a wide.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That is a howler from Jason Holder. Holder tries to attack the pads but spills it well down the leg side, almost outside the pitch. Wided.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A bit of width on offer and this is slapped away to sweeper cover for a single.
Jason Holder (3-0-19-1) comes back to bowl his final over.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A length ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav makes a bit of room and thumps it over extra cover for a boundary. 17 off the over, a good one for India.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length, angled across off. This is driven on the up through covers for one.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Venkatesh Iyer was ready for the short ball and has dealt with it. Banged in halfway down the track and the ball sits up nicely for the batter. Iyer hangs deep in his crease and pulls it all the way, over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Poor bowling but smart batting from Venkatesh Iyer. Iyer just moves a bit in his crease and Romario Shepherd tries to get the yorker in at the toes. He misses and Iyer gets a slight tickle off the pads. The ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Only a single. Slower this time from Shepherd, full and angled in on the legs. Yadav flicks it down to deep mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on off. This is hit on the up and through cover-point for a run.
Romario Shepherd (2-0-16-0) comes back to the bowl.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide, this is driven nicely again but straight to deep cover for just a single.
15.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another cover drive that is brilliantly timed! This is a half-volley, outside off. Iyer drives it uppishly into the cover fence.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A slower ball this time, on a good length and close to the off stump. Iyer waits for it and looks to runs it past backward point but gets beaten by the lack of pace and the extra bit of bounce as well.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and wide, spilled beyond the tramline.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Splendid timing! Pitched up, around off. Venkatesh Iyer with a superb cover-drive through the infield and the ball races away into the fence.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Slower length ball, outside off. SKY drives it through cover-point for a single.
15.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What even is that shot? A length ball, angled across off. Suryakumar Yadav just plants his left leg across the off stump and scoops it way, way over the backward square leg fence. Nonchalant hit!
Match Reports
