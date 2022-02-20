India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Googly again, turning in from outside off. Shepherd gets his front leg outside the off stump as he looks to sweep. He misses and gets hit on the pads. The keeper seems a bit interested but nothing given. 60 needed now off 30 balls.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Did that carry? This is tossed up nicely, outside off. Romario Shepherd looks to go inside out, over extra cover but doesn't get all of it. Venkatesh Iyer runs in and to his left from long off and the replay shows that he did get to the ball. Iyer slips and spills the catch as well. Two taken.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Just a little bit shorter, quicker and outside off. Shepherd defends it out solidly.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has disappeared into the night sky! It's the googly yet again, right in the slot. Romario Shepherd stays deep in his crease and sends it a long, long way over the long on fence for a maximum.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, this is thrashed through the cover region for just a single. Nicholas Pooran misses out on that one.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Pooran watchfully keeps it out on the off side.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower this time, bowled into the deck and dragged wider. Shepherd looks to slap it through point but gets a bottom edge back onto the deck.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Romario Shepherd flexes his muscles and sends the ball a long way. Khan drags back his length a bit and bowls it around off. Shepherd pulls it deep into the stands over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on off. Pooran bunts it out on the off side for a quick run.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Looking for two but it'll only be a single. Back of a length, outside off. Romario Shepherd cuts it behind point for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Back-to-back dots now! Length again, around off and the ball nips back in sharply. Shepherd gets cut into half as the ball goes agonizingly over the off pole.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Khan hits the length hard and bowls it around off. Shepherd punches it straight towards mid off.
Avesh Khan (2-0-20-0) comes back to bowl.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker, around 94 clicks and sliding across off stump. This one stays low and Pooran misses the cut yet again.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Short and a bit wide. Pooran taps it through cover-point and races back for the second. Excellent running!
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bishnoi pulls his length back again and fires it around off. Pooran tries to cut hard but gets beaten again.
12.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike! A tad bit fuller, on off. Nicholas Pooran leans in and launches it right back over the bowler's head for a monstrous hit.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Another googly, angling away from the left-hander. Pooran is well beaten.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge there? Looks like it. This is dragged down by Bishnoi and it's the googly yet again, angling across off stump. Nicholas Pooran hangs back looking to cut it away but gets the faintest of bottom edges. Ishan Kishan is unable to pouch it and these catches are never easy, they just stick. Pooran survives.
Ravi Bishnoi (2-0-12-0) comes back into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, flicked away on the leg side. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
Romario Shepherd comes to the crease now.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Cleaned up! The off-cutter yorker has done the trick for Harshal Patel! Really skillful from Patel and deceives Roston Chase completely with that gem of a delivery. There is no change in the arm speed and Chase gets pushed onto the back foot. The ball just almost never arrives and sneaks under Chase's blade to go on to hit the off stump. India right on top of proceedings here.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Ooh! A tad slower, on a length and outside off. The ball grips a bit on the surface and cuts back in sharply. Chase is taken aback and gets beaten on the inside edge.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length ball, on off. Pooran chops it towards point for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Slower one, angled across of. Pooran waits for it and dabs it down towards short third man.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Chase punches it towards cover for a quick single.
Harshal Patel comes back into the attack. He went for 5 runs in his first over and also picked up a wicket!
10.6 overs (1 Run) Around off. This is eased through cover-point for a run.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now on the other side! A touch fuller and pushed wider. Chase goes for the cover drive yet again and this time gets an outside edge which runs away to the third man fence. Streaky but useful.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary now for Roston Chase. A length ball, angled in from outside off. Chase looks to dive but gets an inside edge past the stumps and the ball runs away into the fine leg fence.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding! On off, this is heaved towards wide long on. Shreyas Iyer sprints to his right from long on and slides in to cut off the boundary. Chase gets a couple. or runs.
Roston Chase comes to the crease now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Venkatesh Iyer did it with the bat earlier on and now he is doing it with the ball as well. Jason Holder though will be a tad disappointed with that shot. This is pitched up around off, a bit in the slot. Holder clears the front leg and just doesn't swing through the line freely. In the end, he holes out to long on where Shreyas Iyer takes a simple catch. West Indies in a spot of bother at the moment.
10.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, nipping back in a bit from wide of off stump. Jason Holder looks to drag it onto the leg side but doesn't make a connection.
