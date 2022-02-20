India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Venkatesh Iyer steps down and drills it towards long on for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav punches it towards deep cover for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Fraction shorter, angling it in on the pads. Venkatesh Iyer looks to flick this away, but he misses. The ball deflects off the pads and goes towards the third man region. A huge appeal for LBW, but the umpire says no. West Indies opt for the review. The replays roll, ad UltraEdge confirms a slight spike as the ball passes through the bat. The on-field decision stays and West Indies lose a review here! Also, a single is taken!
Kieron Pollard has gone for a late review for an LBW decision. The third umpire checks the replay and the ball seems close to the bat. UltraEdge confirms that there is a faint inside edge on it and the onfield decision will stand. Venkatesh Iyer survives as West Indies lose a review.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav cuts it towards cover for a single.
Fabian Allen comes on to bowl now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Venkatesh Iyer stands tall and looks to drives it on the up, but misses. Good start for Dominic Drakes!
Venkatesh Iyer walks in at number 6.
13.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Dominic Drakes strikes in his first over and he gets rid of the Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma! A length ball, on the leg stump. Rohit Sharma advances down the pitch and tries to go big over the leg side, but fails to get any connection. He misses the ball, which goes on to knock the stumps over. India lose their fourth wicket now.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma hangs back and looks to cut this away, but misses.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Length, around off. Suryakumar Yadav presents the full face of the bat, and taps it towards mid off for a quick single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Rohit Sharma tries to get this one but gets an under edge towards point for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to push this away but gets an inside edge towards fine leg. One run taken!
Dominic Drakes comes into the attack for the first time tonight.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Fuller this time, very quick again from Walsh, at 103 clicks. Rohit Sharma looks to sweep this one, but misses.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Short in length, outside off. Suryakumar Yadav looks to cut it away but gets an under edge towards cover for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off this time, tad fuller. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it towards the fielder at cover.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short again, another quicker ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma pulls it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
12.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter, and quicker, at 100.5 clicks. Suryakumar Yadav pulls it wide of long on for a single.
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! A loopy ball, full, around middle and leg. Suryakumar Yadav waits for it and heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller, flatter, outside off. Rohit Sharma looks to heave this away but misses.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Very full again, quicker, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav drills it to long on and rotates the strike.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Another fuller ball, around the off pole. Suryakumar Yadav nudges it towards mid-wicket. No run there!
11.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Rohit Sharma tucks it towards square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker ball, flatter, around middle. Rohit Sharma pushes it towards the fielder at mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, fuller in length, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav knocks it to long on for a single.
Roston Chase to end his spell here. He has figures of 3-0-20-1 so far.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rohit Sharma taps it to cover. Dot to end the over!
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off this time. Suryakumar Yadav pushes it towards deep cover for a single.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PUNISHED! Hayden Walsh drops it short again, on middle. Suryakumar Yadav stays in his crease and slaps it towards cow corner for a bigger. Fabian Allen from deep mid-wicket runs and dives to his left, but fails to get there.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter this time, around middle. Rohit Sharma, on back foot, knocks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Much slower through the air, full and on middle. Suryakumar Yadav eases it down to long off and rotates the strike.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A quicker ball, firing it on the pads. Rohit Sharma manages to tuck it away leg side off the inside edge for a single.
