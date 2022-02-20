India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shreyas Iyer taps it towards point and scampers through to the other end.
4.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind, but the umpire says no! A length ball, outside off. Shreyas Iyer looks to block this but gets beaten on the outside edge.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries this time for Shreyas Iyer! Fuller again, width on offer. Shreyas Iyer slaps it past cover for a boundary.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious! A half-volley this time, around middle. Shreyas Iyer presents the full face of the bat and drives it straight down the ground for a beautiful boundary.
Jason Holder to bowl a third over on the trot. West Indies searching for another wicket in the Powerplay.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan looks to cut this away, but misses it this time.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over! This is the Ishan Kishan we know! Shorter ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan stays back and slashes it past point for a boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Ishan Kishan taps it towards point.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Ishan Kishan! Fuller now, outside off. Ishan Kishan leans in and drives it past cover for another boundary.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, outside off. Ishan Kishan advances down the track and slashes it over cover for a boundary.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Shepherd is also getting good shape on the ball. A good length ball, nipping back in from middle. Kishan keeps it out on the off side.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Another player gets off the mark with a boundary! Overpitched delivery, outside off. Shreyas Iyer lifts it over cover for a cracking boundary.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Just short of fist slip! Fuller ball, shaping away from outside off. Shreyas Iyer looks to drive but gets an outside edge, just short of the fielder at first slip.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Tad fuller, on the pads. Ishan Kishan misses his tuck. The ball deflects off his pads and goes fine leg. Leg bye taken!
Shreyas Iyer has been sent in at number 3.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Jason Holder strikes and draws first blood! Ruturaj Gaikwad walks back to the hut early in the innings! A length ball, nipping back in a tad, around middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad looks to flick this on the leg side but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. Kyle Mayers juggles a couple of times but holds on to it at the end. West Indies have an early breakthrough
2.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around the pads. Ishan Kishan clips it towards fine leg for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal for LBW from Jason Holder but the umpire is unmoved. A fuller ball, shaping back in, on the pads. Ishan Kishan misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. That was pitching outside leg.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, shaping outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad taps it towards the fielder at cover-point.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Very full now, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad guides it towards point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A length ball, outside off, shaping away late. Ruturaj Gaikwad steps down the pitch and swings his bat, but misses.
1.3 overs (0 Run) fuller now, on middle. Ruturaj Gaikwad defends it out solidly.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Ruturaj Gaikwad is up and running in stye too! Length, width on offer. Ruturaj Gaikwad stays back and slashes it past point for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Top save! A shorter ball, outside off. Ruturaj Gaikwad stands tall and punches it towards cover. Fabian Allen at cover, dives to his right, and makes an amazing stop. Dot ball!
Romario Shepherd to share the new ball with Jason Holder.
0.6 over (0 Run) Fuller now, around middle. Ishan Kishan drags it from the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket. 5 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (0 Run) On a length, around middle and leg, at around 128 clicks. Ishan Kishan defends it out.
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Ishan Kishan gets off the mark in style! Tad shorter, around the thigh pads. Ishan Kishan stays in his crease and tucks it past square leg for a boundary.
0.3 over (0 Run) Fuller length delivery, outside off this time. Ishan Kishan walks down and pushes it towards mid off. Dot ball!
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Ishan Kishan blocks it out.
0.1 over (1 Run) LEG BYE! Jason Holder begins with a fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Ruturaj Gaikwad misses his flick and gets rapped on the front pad. The ball rolls towards fine leg and the batters steal a leg bye!
We are ready for play! Ajit Agarkar rings the bell to signal the start of the match and the Indian openers, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan take guard. Jason Holder has the new ball in hand and is raring to go. But before that, the West Indies players take the knee as the Indian players have their hands on their badge to show their support for the BLM movement. All set now. Let's go...
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of India, says that they batted first last time as well and did well so they are ready for the challenge tonight but they have a different batting lineup tonight. Informs that they have made four changes with Kohli, Pant, Bhuvi and Chahal making way for Ruturaj, Shreyas, Shardul, and Avesh Khan to make his debut. Rohit also mentions that tonight Ishan and Ruturaj will open the innings. He mentions that it is a good test of their physical and mental strength and hopes that they come out on top yet again.
Kieron Pollard, the skipper of West Indies, says that they are going to bowl first, and nothing much has changed for them since the last few games. Informs us that they have four changes, Walsh, Fabian, Drakes, and Hope come in. Mentions that they have done well with the bat in the previous games but they have to improve their fielding and bowl better at the death. States that it is an opportunity for all the young guys to get try these conditions and for them to see what they offer.
India (Playing XI) - Ruturaj Gaikwad (In for Rishabh Pant), Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer (In for Virat Kohli), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur (In for Yuzvendra Chahal), Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan (On debut) (In for Bhuvneshwar Kumar).
West Indies (Playing XI) - Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Roston Chase, Fabian Allen (In for Sheldon Cottrell), Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh (In for Akeal Hosein), Dominic Drakes (In for Odean Smith), Shai Hope (WK) (In for Brandon King), Jason Holder.
TOSS - West Indies have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Deepdas Gupta is alongside Ajit Agarkar for the Pitch Report. DDS says that the pitch is the same as the one used in the second T20I. Ajit adds that even though it's the second game on the same track, it should be a high-scoring game yet again. There are a few patches but the bowlers will find it difficult. DDS mentions that dew might be a factor but the conditions have been overcast all day long and that might mean that there's less dew tonight.
Some exciting news! Avesh Khan has just received his T20I cap and he is all set to make his senior international debut for India..
West Indies came really close to getting their first win of the tour last time around but the blitz from Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell just wasn't enough. Their openers have failed throughout the tour and with almost nothing to play for, the visitors might also tweak their playing XI. One man who certainly deserves to keep his place in the playing XI is Roston Chase. He was given a chance in the first T20I as Holder was injured but Chase has turned out to be their best bowler. So, will the hosts make a double clean sweep? Or will the T20I Kings end the tour on a high? We'll find out soon. Toss and team news in a bit.
India have already taken an unassailable lead in the 3-match series and with Virat Kohli and the vice-captain Rishabh Pant being released from the bio bubble, a lot of changes are expected tonight to the playing XI. Avesh Khan, who has been sitting on the sidelines might get his international debut. Shreyas Iyer might also come in for one of the two players released from the bio bubble and get a game at his new franchise's home ground. This match will help the hosts to utilize the bench strength as well.
Hello and a warm welcome to the 3rd T20I between India and West Indies. This is the final match of the T20I series and also of the tour. The hosts will be looking to repeat the clean sweep that they achieved during the ODI series here as well. The visitors will be looking to round off a disappointing tour with a consolation victory.
... MATCH DAY ...
