India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Pant watches it carefully and lets it go.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another one that bounces off sharply! An effort delivery this. Smith bangs this short around off. Pant just about manages to let it go as he takes his hands off the line of the ball.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Pant blocks it out.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Shikhar Dhawan departs now and Odean Smith strikes in his first over! Short and wide outside off. It is there to hit for Shikhar Dhawan. He tries to cut it but again the extra pace and extra bounce produces an edge. The ball goes off the outside edge to first slip and Jason Holder there takes a good low catch. The big three at the top of the order are gone early for India and it is up to the middle-order now to show their potential.
Rishabh Pant walks in at number 5.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This time a wide down the leg side! A shorter length delivery, around leg. Shikhar Dhawan looks to pull but misses.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Another delivery on that length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan decides to let it go again.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Smith starts with a wayward delivery! Back of a length, way outside off. Dhawan leaves it alone.
Here comes the first change in bowling. Odean Smith comes on to replace Alzarri Joseph.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a little and serves this on off. Iyer is solid in his defence.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bread and butter for Shreyas Iyer! A fuller delivery, on middle and leg. Iyer is strong on his pads and clips it uppishly towards deep sqiuare leg for a boundary.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! A length delivery on middle. Iyer clips it towards backward square leg for a couple.
8.3 overs (1 Run) A length delivery on middle at 133.8 kph. Shikhar Dhawan works it left of mid on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Shikhar Dhawan tries to use his feet again! A good-length delivery, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and then lets it go.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off. Seaming away a ittle. Shikhar Dhawan lets it go.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Iyer rides the bounce and defends it solidly.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Superb delivery this time! A good-length delivery, around off at 137 kph. Iyer is rooted to his crease as he puts his bat to defend it but gets beaten as it seams away.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another short ball but this time it is too high. Iyer ducks under it.
7.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Shorter length delivery around leg this time. Iyer looks to pull it but misses. Therse is some excitement around the Windies players but the umpire calls it wide.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A fuller length delivery on middle this time. Iyer drives it back to the bowler.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Shikhar Dhawan works it past square leg for a single again.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Another quick single. Back of a length, on middle. Iyer drops it down towards the leg side and the batters steal a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Ohh..quick single this time! A length ball, on middle. Shikhar Dhawan works it to square leg and looks for a single. The fielder there picks it and has a shy at the batter's end but misses. Iyer puts in a dive and is safe.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter length delivery on off. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it to fine leg for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is seaming away and pitched way outside off. Shikhar Dhawan lets it go and the umpire call it wide.
6.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan advances a little and lets it go.
6.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off and nipping back in. Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend but the ball beats the inside edge of his blade.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 14 balls without a run and Shikhar Dhawan decides it is enough and smashes it for a maximum. A length delivery, outside off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and hits it over covers for a maximum.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Shikhar Dhawan goes back and blocks it.
6.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Iyer defends it off the inner half of his blade past square leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Shikhar Dhawan tries to cut it but misses. 13 balls and he is yet to get off the mark.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. The ball hurries Dhawan and hits him hig on the pads as he looks to defend.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good pace and bounce this time! Back of a length, around off over 140 clicks. Shikhar Dhawan takes his bat away from the line of the ball and lets it go.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle at 137.6 kph on middle. Shikhar Dhawan blocks it back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A thick outside edge this time! A length ball, on off. Iyer drives it on up and gets the thick outside edge to third man for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle at 139.3 kph. Iyer clips it to square leg.
