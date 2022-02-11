India vs West Indies: India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) Four!
49.1 overs (0 Run) Holder with a perfect yorker, angling onto middle. Sundar just about manages to keep it out.
Jason Holder to bowl the last over.
48.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length, outside off. Mohammed Siraj goes for a big heave but is nowhere close to making a connection on that one.
48.5 overs (0 Run) A good length ball, around 141 kph and on off. Siraj backs away looking to cut but misses.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Full, on leg. This is drilled down to long on for a run.
48.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Right off the screws this time! A length ball, on leg stump. Washington Sundar lifts it high and the ball sails over the wide long on fence for a biggie.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Back of a length again, in excess of 140 kph and over middle. Sundar looks to thump it over long on but doesn't make a connection.
48.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Washington Sundar backs away and looks to heave it over the mid-wicket fence. He mistimes it badly and the ball falls around the mid-wicket region. No run taken.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length, down the leg side. Siraj flicks it down to fine leg but Sundar isn't interested in a single as it is the last delivery of the over.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Very full, on off. Siraj pushes it out to cover.
Mohammed Siraj is the next man in.
47.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Sensational catch behind the stumps by Shai Hope! Jason Holder hurls across a short ball from 'round the stumps and angles it around the helmet. Kuldeep Yadav looks to hook it away but gets a glove on it. Hope with an athletic effort, jumping high and to his right, pouches it with one hand and Holder picks up his second wicket. The Windies pulling things back a bit in the final overs.
47.3 overs (1 Run) This is banged in short, on the body. Sundar pulls it down to deep backward square leg for a run. The 250 is up for India.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, pitched up and on off. Yadav stylishly works it through the point region for one more.
47.1 overs (1 Run) A yorker, on off. Sundar jams it out to third man for a single.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, angled across off. Yadav hops and dabs it down to short third man.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wayward delivery from Odean Smith. Short and wide, a bit too wide for the umpire's liking.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Slower again, on off. This is stroked towards cover for a single.
46.4 overs (0 Run) A slower full toss, dipping on the batter. Sundar eases it towards point.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Short this time, on leg. Yadav pulls it in front of square for a single.
46.2 overs (2 Runs) Sloppy bit of fielding. Back of a length, around off. Yadav steers it to the left of the fielder at third man. Bravo misfields and allows the batters to come back for the second.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off. Yadav looks to work it on the leg side but gets beaten on the inside edge.
46.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is pushed well wide of the off stump. Wide signalled.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Through! Short and a bit wide. Kuldeep Yadav cuts it late and the ball flies through the man at third slip and towards third man. They get a single.
45.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling across off. Left alone by Yadav.
Kuldeep Yadav is the next man in.
45.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Nice piece of bowling from Jason Holder and Deepak Chahar departs after a brisk knock. Chahar makes room leg side and looks to advanace. Holder follows hism with an off-cutter, bowled into the pitch. Chahar is way too early into the pull and the ball comes off the toe end of the bat and balloons up towards the keeper. Shai Hope takes the simplest of catches and Holder has his man.
45.3 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Chahar moves leg side and Holder follows him with a slower delivery, at the body. Chahar tucks it away through mid-wicket for a couple.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. Sundar works it towards the vacant mid-wicket region for a run.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Full, on off. This is stroked through mid off for a single. The fifty partnership also comes up between Chahar and Sundar.
45.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bumper, outside off. Chahar leaves it in the hopes of it being a bit too high and does get the call in the end. Wided.
