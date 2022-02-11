India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end the over!
44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary this time! A length delivery on off. Chahar looks to defend it but the ball catches the outside edge of his blade. It races away towards the third man fence for a boundary.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter this time, outside off at 140.6 kph. Chahar swings across the line but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly back of a length, around leg. Sundar works it past square leg for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Chahar works it to fine leg for a single.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around leg. Sundar pulls it to fine leg for a single.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and slightly shorter outside off. Chahar looks to cut but misses this time. Deepak Chahar ruins Walsh's spell a little but still a good comeback by Walsh.
43.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time a biggie! Deepak Chahar is taking on Walsh here! A tossed up delivery on off. Chahar gets under it and slogs it over long on sailing into the stands.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished! Walsh this time bowls it short outside off. Chahar cuts it over point for a boundary.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant from Chahar! A tossed up deliveryb on off. Chahar slams it straight down the ground for a boundary. No chance for the fielder in the deep.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off. Chahar steers it to third man.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off. Chahar blocks it out.
42.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, outside off. Chahar steers it to deep point for a single.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Chahar works it to mid-wicket now.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter length on off. Chahar rides the bounce and blocks it.
42.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, on middle. Sundar works it to deep square leg for a single.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on off. Sundar blocks it out.
42.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar starts the over with a boundary! Short and around off. Sundar upper cuts it fine towards third man for a boundary.
Alzarri Joseph (7-1-33-2) is back into the attack.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter. Chahar punches it off the back foot but can't get it through the inner ring on the off side.
41.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up, around off. Deepak Chahar presses forward and drives it exquisitely through the cover region to collect a boundary.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Dragged down, around leg. Washington Sundar pulls it behind square on the leg side for one more.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off. This is driven through extra cover for a single.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Walsh yorks Chahar with a very full delivery on middle. Chahar manages to keep it out.
41.1 overs (1 Run) This is sliding across off. Sundar guides it past backward point for a single.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and flatter around off. Chahar chops it to backward point.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and flatter around off. Chahar steers it to point.
40.4 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Chahar works it to mid-wicket.
40.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 200 up for India! A tossed up delivery on off. Chahar dances down the track and hammers it straight down the ground for a maximum.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Chahar blocks it out.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on middle. Sundar works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Match Reports
