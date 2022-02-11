India vs West Indies Live Score Ball by Ball, India vs West Indies 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs West Indies from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! A flighted delivery drifted into off. The ball just holds its line and zips past the outside edge of Chahar's bat.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide again, turning away a bit. Chahar misses the cut again and lets out a sigh of disappointment.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted into middle. Deepak Chahar stays solid in defense.
39.3 overs (0 Run) A googly now, on middle. Chahar works it towards mid-wicket.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, Deepak Chahar gets beaten past the outside edge as he looks to cut.
39.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around leg. Sundar turns it through square leg for a run.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Chahar prods and bunts it out towards cover, looking for the single but Sundar sends him back.
38.5 overs (0 Run) On off. Kept out on the off side.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter one, around off. Chahar works it through the cover region and picks up a couple.
38.3 overs (0 Run) This is a bit shorter and wider. Chahar makes room and looks to cut but mistimes it towards mid on.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted, around off. Sundar presses forward and drives it down to long off for a run.
38.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads. This is pushed towards mid on.
37.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Sundar pushes it down to long on for a single.
37.5 overs (1 Run) A tad bit short, around off. Deepak Chahar plays it off the back foot through covers and picks up a run.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On middle. Defended out.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, quicker and turning away sharply. Chahar is beaten all ends up.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Here comes the googly! Turning in sharply from middle stump. Chahar doesn't pick it up and gets rapped on the pads.
Deepak Chahar walks out at number 8.
37.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight to the man and this is a huge wicket for Hayden Walsh and West Indies. Nicely tossed up, around off. Iyer makes a bit of room leg side and looks to go inside-out, over the long off fence. Iyer doesn't get anywhere near the pitch of the ball and ends up lifting it straight towards the man at the long off fence. Darren Bravo takes a comfortable catch and Walsh has his second wicket. Shreyas Iyer departs after a well-made 80 and he will be disappointed. Can the Windies clean up the Indian tail now?
36.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Iyer opens the face of the bat and plays it through point for one more.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Sundar eases it down to long on for a single.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, this is worked through square leg for a run.
36.3 overs (0 Run) On off. Kept out on the off side.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and wide, it is there to be hit and Shreyas Iyer doesn't miss out. Iyer rocks back and thumps it well in front of sweeper cover for a boundary.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, Sundar paddles it towards short fine leg for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Sliding across off, Sundar eases it through backward point for one more.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Short and wide. This is cut away to deep point for a single.
35.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, Iyer tries to punch off the back foot but can't get it through.
35.3 overs (2 Runs) Early call for two and they get it with ease. Full, on middle and leg. Iyer works it towards wide long on for two.
35.2 overs (0 Run) A touch shorter, around off and this one bounces a bit extra. Iyer looks to cut but is undone by the extra bounce.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Dragged down, around leg. Shreyas Iyer looks to go a bit too hard at it and is way too early in his pull shot. The ball comes off the gloves and goes to the opposite side of the keeper as he looked to collect it down the leg side. Lucky!
Match Reports
